As senior students throughout Mobile County wrap up their final exams and prepare for the summer, they’ll have to take care of one more thing before they can close the book on their high school careers.
The Mobile County Public School System released its high school graduation schedule which begins with Evans Special School’s commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 11 held at the school beginning at 10:30.
Friday, May 12 will see the first of 11 total ceremonies across six days held at the University of South Alabama’s Mitchell Center. Each day of ceremonies at the Mitchell Center will consist of two graduations with the first beginning at 9 a.m. and the second at 2 p.m.
Vigor High School will walk across the stage at 9 a.m. and Leflore High School will follow at 2 p.m.
Also on Friday, Citronelle High School will host their own ceremony beginning at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, Baker High School will celebrate their seniors beginning at 9 a.m.
Two days later on Monday, Blount will kick things off with graduation at 9 a.m., followed by Davidson High School at 2 p.m.
On Tuesday, May 16, Mary G. Montgomery will hold their ceremony at 9 a.m. as Bryant High School will kick theirs off at 2 p.m. on the same day.
Wednesday, May 17 will see B.C. Rain students walk across the stage at 9 a.m. with Theodore High School pupils to follow at 2 p.m.
To wrap up, on Thursday, May 18, Williamson High School’s ceremony begins at 9 a.m. with Murphy High School to follow at 2 p.m.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
