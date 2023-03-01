A pay dispute involving umpires tasked with calling baseball games within the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) has been benched — at least for now.
At a special-called board meeting Tuesday morning, MCPSS commissioners voted to approve a contract with the Southern League of Umpires that would last through the 2023 season and ensure officials can work every single game across the county.
The agreement comes after umpires were advocating for higher pay, leading some to worry about a potential shutdown in the event some weren’t willing to work for their current earnings.
Umpires wanted to see their $80-per-game rate increase to $90, along with a $15 travel allowance.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) sets the pay rates for umpires and currently does not allow for any travel stipends.
MCPSS District 5 board member Johnny Hatcher noted since AHSAA bylaws only allow for umpires to be paid their current rate with no travel stipend, if MCPSS elected to bump up the pay for their umpires, the system would be sanctioned.
Those bylaws are not scheduled to be amended for another three years.
A new organization consisting of those willing to work for the current $80 rate was in the process of forming, but has since been dissolved according to Hatcher. A primary concern about the upstart group was that some umpires might not have been properly trained before being assigned to games.
While no games involving Mobile County public schools were affected by the dispute, the disagreement over pay was enough to send a message to school officials that a shutdown could happen soon if things weren’t smoothed out.
To avoid those potential work stoppages, Hatcher believes the system should seek out more than just a one-year deal.
“I don’t think they [AHSAA] can do anything by their bylaws for three years, so I don’t think it’s out of the question for us to look at doing a three-year contract,” Hatcher said.
District 1 Commissioner Douglas Harwell emphasized his belief umpires are deserving of the raise, but also stressed the importance of including the allocation for travel.
“In Mobile County, with it being so big, they have to go a long ways,” Harwell said. “If someone were to live in Theodore and they have to go to Citronelle, that’s a long way. The state, from what I’ve read, it’ll be hard for them to help with that because they’re statewide. But I think for Mobile and even Baldwin counties, maybe we can look at the travel part of that.”
A meeting is scheduled between the umpires association and the AHSAA in April, where Hatcher said it’s possible all parties may get what they want. But by that time, the season will be close to finishing and umpires would not see an increase in pay until the next season.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Hatcher took a few shots at the AHSAA and its executive director, Alvin Briggs.
“It was nothing to do with Mobile County Schools, this was a statewide issue. The AHSAA are the ones that didn’t want to pay the money, not us,” Hatcher said. “What I would like someone to do is ask Alvin Briggs how much money he makes and how much his staff makes. Then I want to know who all get expenses that’s on the board and what their travel expenses are.”
According to Hatcher, umpires have been working in “good faith” without a contract during the discussions.
“That organization [AHSAA] can change that and do what’s right and I would encourage them to do that,” Hatcher added. “These guys go through a lot. Giving them $10 more and $15 for travel? Come on. It ain’t that big a deal.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.