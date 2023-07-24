A sale of Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex by the city of Mobile to the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) appears to have finally reached the goal line.
At the MCPSS Board of Commissioners monthly meeting Monday morning, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the purchase of the 75-year-old venue from the city.
The deal had been rumored and discussed for years as talks finally began to heat back up in recent months. However, despite being given the green light for the second time by the Mobile City Council last week, the item was not on the board’s work session agenda last Thursday. Superintendent Chresal Threadgill told Lagniappe there were a few other details to iron out in the final agreement before putting it before the board Monday.
The deal had been stalled due to disagreements between the city and board on the stadium’s capacity. Capable of holding 40,000 spectators, MCPSS wanted to take the number of seats at Ladd-Peebles down to 25,000. However, some members of the City Council claimed there needed to be a minimum of 30,000 seats in order for the stadium to continue hosting HBCU games.
Approved last week by the City Council, both sides finally reached an intergovernmental agreement which will allow MCPSS to reduce seating capacity to 25,000, but retain the ability to add 5,000 temporary seats if needed.
According to the official agreement, MCPSS has a set time frame to conduct its renovations. Once the sale is signed off on, the school board has a 30-month window to conduct all renovations, with permission from the city to close the stadium for an 18-month period for construction.
Threadgill told board members the stadium will primarily be used to host Murphy High School and Williamson High School football games this year, with Williamson playing games at their own venue next season. Williamson’s new stadium will be located across the street from Ladd-Peebles. HBCU games and other high school football games such as the Battle of Prichard are also scheduled to be played at Ladd-Peebles in the future.
Before voting on the deal, board member Reginald Crenshaw questioned Threadgill about the amount of money being spent on the project. Citing Lagniappe’s reporting, Crenshaw said he had seen numbers in the range of $60 million to $70 million planned on being spent by the school system to bring the venue’s capacity down to 25,000 and upgrade other aspects. Fellow board member Johnny Hatcher clarified that the numbers came from a statement made by Mobile City Council President C.J. Small during last week’s meeting.
While Threadgill didn’t outright deny those numbers, he said the exact price tag for upgrades and renovations has yet to be etched in stone.
“I’ve heard several different numbers. I’ve heard $30, I’ve heard $40, I've heard $60 and $70 (million). But that allocation has not yet been determined. We have to go ahead and see first how to make that stadium for Murphy High School and go from there,” he said.
While the final tally for how much the school system will spend on the venue is still unknown, so too is the source of the funding.
“I have no idea where the money’s going to come from,” Board President Sherry McDade said. “But we have some additional money that’s set aside for the purpose of refurbishing Ladd and making it a viable stadium for our student population at Murphy High School.”
McDade said the board will meet with Threadgill soon to discuss the final renovation plans, at which point she said the board will forward the information along to the public.
The only concrete dollar amounts known at this point is the $800,000 for new turf installation and $9.2 million appropriated by the city. MCPSS will receive $2.3 million on Oct. 1 for the next three years.
According to MCPSS Spokeswoman Rena Philips, approximately $5 million has also already been allocated for the renovations, which is the amount the school system has spent on the construction of other stadiums. Philips said the top priority is getting the new turf installed immediately. As for the future of the site, Philips said the system is looking at possibly constructing other athletic facilities on the property — a thought tossed around previously by some board members.
“Our first priority is what will benefit our students and we also want to help the community that our students are first and foremost,” Philips said. “The first thing will be getting that stadium ready for Murphy High School to play their games and then we’re going to base any other improvements or upgrades on the needs of our students in our community. So we may eventually build fields, baseball, softball, soccer, something there to make it something our schools and community could host.”
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson caught word of the board’s approval at Monday’s City Council meeting, which had been rescheduled from its usual Tuesday time slot due to the District 6 election.
While acknowledging he didn’t have much information to go off of at that moment, Stimpson said he expects things to move quickly with the board’s approval, including turf repairs in order to meet deadlines for upcoming football games.
“When it comes to closing documents, knowing what I can assume about the documents the lawyers have to draw up, it could be probably 45 days before the inking of those final documents,” Stimpson said. “Forty-five to 60 days, but that’s a bit of a guess without having talked to anyone.”
One of the city leaders on the forefront of ensuring Ladd-Peebles retains an adequate number of seats to keep popular HBCU games returning to the Port City was District 2 Councilman William Carroll. With the deal now finalized on both sides, Carroll said as long as MCPSS uses the stadium to meet the needs of those around it, he’s OK with the way things turned out.
“As long as the stadium remains a viable portion, a revenue-generating and a cultural amenity to the constituents of this city, then I don’t have a problem talking to anybody,” Carroll said. “It’s when we lose an opportunity and lose a cultural amenity that we have problems. Hopefully the school board is more than willing to keep the culture around Ladd-Peebles the same.”
Kyle Hamrick contributed to this report.
