The first Mobile County Public School System board meeting of the 2023 calendar year was held on Monday morning and while most of the items on the agenda focused on curriculum-based programs and learning-based partnership agreements, one local man raised his concerns to the board that Mobile’s inner-city schools are being left behind.
As an alumnus of Williamson High School, Lorenzo Green has worked with some of the schools in District 4 as a volunteer attempting to help fix some of the problems plaguing them.
In a three-minute address to the board, Green laid out his questions and concerns to the board in a plea for something to be done before the school’s fall into disrepair.
“I’m here to represent some people that are not really represented,” Green said, as he addressed the board. “These are the schools in the inner-city that have been experiencing a level of neglect. The maintenance on some of these buildings is way behind what it should be. The budget that is allocated for some of these schools — Williamson being one of them — have $2 million left in the budget unused.”
Green continued to allege a number of concerns ranging from a lack of security fencing, to inadequate facilities for instructors and improper air conditioning units in some of the schools he volunteers at.
Above all, Green expressed his issues with the current state of the schools and the impacts the conditions could have on the student body and future generations of Mobilians.
“There’s too many things that need to be done in our school system to make us what we need to be to supply Austal, Airbus and all of the places in Mobile with these students that can help progress and move our city forward ,” Green said. “I want you all to look into the budget spending and see what can be done to help some of these black schools in the city of Mobile.”
Board President Sherry McDade said the board is figuring out a plan to head off some of the problems Green laid out. She has spoken to workers in the inner-city schools about issues that need to take top priority.
“We have some issues and some concerns, but we are working diligently to address those concerns,” McDade told Lagniappe. “This board is advanced because I’m out there in our schools and I’m seeing what is needed by talking to teachers, custodians and cafeteria workers and they’re sharing with me what they need and guess what, we are trying to execute and make those things happen.”
McDade continued to say that the board has invested money into Williamson in recent years and the board is taking measures to attempt to improve the conditions at the schools in the district, along with Williamson.
“In District 4, we have 22 schools in that district so it’s kind of spread thin and you only have so much money that you can allocate to each school,” McDade said. “But we are doing the best that we possibly can and it’s time for the elementary schools and other schools in District 4. So whatever we can do to help remedy those issues at Williamson and other schools, that’s what we’re going to do.”
Step raises
After a months-long discussion on how to handle the plea from classified workers to be included in the school system’s annual step raises, those personnel will finally see a difference in their paychecks.
The board passed a budget amendment, which gives a step raise to classified employees at the meeting on Monday morning. Classified employees are support staff positions within schools.
After classified personnel were excluded from the initial round of raises once the budget was released at a board meeting in September, multiple cafeteria workers went before the board to voice their disappointment with the lack of inclusion for the raises.
Cafeteria workers were later given a salary increase, but other classified workers, such as bus drivers, custodians and paraprofessionals were still left out for the time being.
District 1 member Douglas Harwell advocated for the raise dating back to that September meeting and has continued to push for them with each passing meeting.
Now that the workers will finally see some financial relief coming their way, Harwell is hopeful the classified workers will understand the crucial role they play in the day-to-day operations of the system.
“I think it’s important for our employees to get the 1.5 (raise) and I think it shows that not only that we need them but it’s also important for them to know that a raise is coming for them to be able to budget,” Harwell said.
Harwell said while handing out the 1.5 step raises is an expensive proposition — and the system is still working on different ways to implement more raises in the future — they were sorely needed for a group of workers Harwell said is vital to the system.
“We’ve been doing it for several years but it is an expensive deal,” Harwell said. “So over time it can … have a financial burden on the system, but I feel like it’s very important for our employees to get it. We’re looking at some different pay structures to where we can hopefully get our bus drivers and other paid classified employees additional pay per hour and then maybe stretch out those raises. But until then, I’m going to be the one fighting for the 1.5 raise because they need and deserve it.”
MCPSS superintendent Chresal Threadgill noted at the September meeting that while the approval of the salary schedule was finalized, alterations could still be made, giving hope to those personnel seeking raises at the time.
McDade echoed Harwell’s sentiments about the raises and also stressed her hopes the raises will reflect the board and the system’s feelings of importance to the system overall.
“It’s been a long-time coming and we were excited to get that as part of our budget so that we can disperse it to our classified workers,” McDade said. “Our classified workers do a great job and they play a very important role in making sure that our kids' days are great days. So we want to make sure we recognized them and give them the funds that were needed to make them want to continue to be a part of the MCPSS family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.