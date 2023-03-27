While the end appears to be in sight to a year-long debate over Williamson High School’s on- campus stadium, some affiliated with the institution are not content with the latest developments.
A highly-anticipated item on the agenda up for consideration by the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) Board of Commissioners on Monday morning was a 99-year lease agreement with the city of Mobile for land adjacent to the school, which will be used to construct a stadium.
While the proposal was unanimously approved, the plans hit an additional snag in recent weeks as MCPSS was informed before any work can be done on the land, approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) would be needed due to a prior arrangement with the department.
And while the agreement signals a step toward the closing of a deal for a stadium in the near future, some affiliated with the school say the latest development with HUD is simply prolonging the issue.
“Everything has been a delay, just a different delay,” Williamson alumna Prattis Williams told reporters after the meeting. “At first, it was the community didn’t want the stadium. Now, you’re speaking of putting the stadium in the same exact spot you said the community didn’t want one at.”
Williams has concerns over the stadium being built on leased land and wishes the venue would be constructed on property already owned by the school system, particularly at 1107 Arlington St.
“What I’ve heard was, they don’t want them to travel, and I get that,” Williams said. “But Murphy will have to travel because they have the same issue we have, we’re landlocked. So treat us the same. Give us some land that’s already owned. … We love that piece of land (Arlington St.) because there wouldn’t be any hiccups, there wouldn’t be any prolonging and they could start digging tomorrow.”
Board President Sherry McDade said the focus remains on constructing a stadium for Williamson despite the latest issue with HUD and noted the decision to enter the 99-year lease agreement with the city for the land stems from a commitment the board made a year ago.
“We’re working really, really hard to make sure the school, alumni, students and faculty can have their stadium on campus,” McDade said. “When we voted a year ago that we wanted all of our inner-city schools to have stadiums, we wanted them on our campus so that we could monitor and make sure that elementary schools and feeder schools can be a part of the stadium itself.”
Superintendent Chresal Threadgill told the board a response from HUD could be expected anytime from a month to a year from now, but suggested the system plans to continue to push forward with a new stadium in the meantime.
McDade echoed Threadgill’s assurances of the school getting a new stadium and said the development with HUD is simply a small stumbling block with which the system will handle.
“We ran into a hurdle, but we’ve overcome those hurdles and each time those obstacles occur, we come in and clean it up,” McDade said. “So right now, we’re just waiting on information from HUD to go ahead and allow us to use that parcel of land so we can break ground on the stadium for Williamson and satisfy the people in the community, student body, administrative team as well as the alumni.”
Union-busting?
As those with Williamson got a few answers to some of their questions, one organization feels as though its concerns and efforts to help improve the school system are being ignored entirely.
Erika Hughes serves as the interim president of the Mobile County faction of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), a union for educators with more than 3,000 local affiliates and more than 1.3 million members nationwide.
Hughes attempted to speak during the board’s citizen’s request portion of the meeting, but was told she had to adhere to the board’s policy on public speaking. She claimed the system’s current policy on its website and Alabama law allowed for her to speak. However, Threadgill and board attorney Frank Taylor told her the policy was updated and had been in effect for years.
After the meeting, Hughes spoke to reporters about her purpose for attending and what she hoped to address at the meeting.
Hughes said she and her organization intended to partner with the school system to hold a giveaway of 35,000 books in which each elementary student would receive 10 books and all teachers would receive 30 books for their classrooms.
The partnership fell through and Hughes claims the giveaway was axed due to the donation containing books not approved by the school system.
“Because we had 150 cases of Harry Potter and Artemis Fowl, (Threadgill) did not approve of those books,” Hughes said. “We wouldn’t have given those out but we didn’t even have a chance to talk or come up with a solution. He just immediately canceled the event and kicked us out of the schools.
“Mobile County does not even have a union option for teachers or support staff,” Hughes added. “There are no unions here for education, there’s only an organization here. So he is union-busting by law, just like Starbucks and Amazon. They have a right to be represented and be heard and we will not go anywhere and we will continue to stand here and their voices will be heard. … We do not live in a dictatorship. He cannot dictate what we do, what we say or who we represent.”
A statement released by MCPSS Monday afternoon claims AFT was notified of the system’s requirements for books given to students and the parameters for such a donation to occur and AFT did not meet those requirements.
“The books were rejected because we were not given ample time to vet the titles before they were delivered to us unexpectedly last week,” the statement reads. “As we indicated to AFT, we would have liked to have provided this opportunity to our students. However, some of the topics covered in the books that were delivered were controversial and were not a good fit for our students. Some were above the recommended grade levels.
“We spoke to AFT about the book donation in February, asking that the books be geared toward elementary students, that a list of titles be provided to MCPSS for approval and that we have time to develop a distribution plan,” the statement continues. “But none of that took place before the delivery. All of this has been explained to AFT in a professional manner.”
As for the books that made the cross-country journey to Mobile now without a place to go, Hughes said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson helped to provide a place for the truck loaded with literature to go.
“I want to give a huge shoutout to Mayor Stimpson and his staff because we had an 18-wheeler of 35,000 books sitting in Mobile with nowhere to go because they were supposed to be delivered here to the central office, and so obviously we couldn’t send those back,” Hughes said. “So the mayor and his staff stepped up and allowed the 18-wheeler to unload at the cruise terminal.”
Hughes added AFT’s attorney has been in contact with the school system and a letter was hand-delivered to Threadgill, as well as each board member and they are examining their legal options moving forward.
