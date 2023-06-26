MCPSS FB Banner

The chief financial officer (CFO) for Alabama’s largest public school system was the recipient of a raise on Monday, but it didn’t come without opposition from one member of the school board.

Before the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) Board of Commissioners voted to approve a 14 percent raise to CFO Lori Zirlott at its monthly meeting on Monday morning, commissioner Johnny Hatcher voiced his opposition to the move.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.