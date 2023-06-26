The chief financial officer (CFO) for Alabama’s largest public school system was the recipient of a raise on Monday, but it didn’t come without opposition from one member of the school board.
Before the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) Board of Commissioners voted to approve a 14 percent raise to CFO Lori Zirlott at its monthly meeting on Monday morning, commissioner Johnny Hatcher voiced his opposition to the move.
According to Hatcher, the three-year contract includes a salary increase of $22,000 for an annual total of $184,000. Additionally, Zirlott was placed on the principal’s salary matrix, meaning she will be in line to earn step raises automatically year after year.
During the meeting, Hatcher told fellow commissioners and superintendent Chresal Threadgill his concerns about the raise and particularly placing Zirlott on the matrix. However, the board then voted the measure through without any further discussion on the matter with Hatcher being the lone dissenting vote.
Following the meeting, Hatcher told Lagniappe that while he admits he hasn’t been on the board long enough to confirm if Zirlott was “worth” the contract or not, the dollar amount was a bit shocking. He felt with pressing needs in the system, other areas in need of funding should have been considered first.
“I think that’s a lot of money to give someone at one time for a raise,” Hatcher said. “We struggle to give these teachers what they need to go ahead and get some basic supplies for their classrooms… I’ve not been here long enough but I know she makes $162,000 a year, that’s a substantial amount of money to give at one time for a raise.”
Hatcher took exception to the move being added prior to Monday’s meeting, with no prior discussion held at the work session last week.
“It wasn’t brought up in the work session and then all of a sudden it sprung on us today,” Hatcher said. “They have time to do this. Everybody knows when they’re contracts are coming up. Don’t wait until the last minute and put me under the gun — that I don’t like. And I dang sure don’t like giving someone that kind of money out the gate and I haven’t been here long enough to see an evaluation.”
The main issue Hatcher took with the move was the addition of Zirlott to the principal’s salary matrix. While noting he previously agreed to put Threadgill on the same matrix, Hatcher said he had seen the body of work his superintendent had put forward.
“The reason I voted to put the superintendent under that matrix is because of the relationship we have and I see what all he does,” Hatcher said. “He’s moving this system in the right direction and I’m very proud of that and I do not want to do anything to lose him.”
As for whether or not the board made the appropriate move, Hatcher said only time will tell if it’s money well spent.
“I need more information before I can say we did the right thing or the wrong thing,” Hatcher said.
