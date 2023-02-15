MCPSS board hears Williamson stadium concerns
By Brady Petree
For months, Lajill McNeil has been attempting to directly address the Mobile County Public School System Board of Commissioners. On Wednesday morning, she finally got her chance to be heard.
An alumna of Williamson High School and part of an advocacy group for the institution, McNeil sought answers from the board for when her alma mater will join the rest of the schools in Mobile County in getting a football stadium of its own.
Williamson is currently one of two schools in Mobile County without a home venue built or currently under construction with Murphy High School as the other.
Originally trying to address the board in October, McNeil was told by superintendent Chresal Threadgill she had to go through the proper channels and follow policy to schedule a time to speak at the meetings.
“We feel as though our kids are being mistreated,” McNeil told Lagniappe in October. “They [the school system] are not giving us any answers. Our kids keep asking us what’s going on and we have no answers for them.”
Last season, Williamson played all of its home games at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex, just as they did the year prior.
In a three-minute speech, the board heard McNeil’s concerns about safety issues in playing games at Williamson High School moving forward. She’s of the belief the venue is too large to house high school games and requires more security than is being provided.
“Williamson has played two games at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in which gun violence has broken out in 2019 and 2021,” McNeil said. “That can be very traumatic for those who are in attendance. Therefore I believe Ladd-Peebles should not be an option for Williamson to play their football games in 2023 or 2024.”
McNeil claimed she previously gave Threadgill a list of questions ranging from when the stadium was going to be built, to what issues there were with land discussions between the system and the city. She said the list of questions went unanswered.
In turn, McNeil presented the entire board with the same list of questions she asked Threadgill months before.
Board president Sherry McDade spoke to Lagniappe following the meeting and provided a response to McNeil’s concerns, as well as an update to the stadium situation.
McDade said the system is currently in negotiations with the city of Mobile regarding a potential land-swap agreement, with the parks and recreation department. The proposed agreement would see a parcel of land adjacent to Williamson go under school system control for the construction of a stadium.
“The board, along with the superintendent, has submitted a letter to the city of Mobile,” McDade said. “We want to make sure when we build that stadium that we don’t have any repercussions from the city where they say it’s their stadium on their property. So all we want to do is make sure all of our i’s are dotted and our t’s are crossed.”
According to McDade, the letter is currently being looked over by the city and once the school system receives a response, things should start moving forward.
“Everybody wants a stadium on their campus,” McDade said. “We want all of our campuses, especially in our inner-city, to have a stadium on their campus. Once we get a response from the city, we’re going to move forward as soon as we possibly can so we can get that stadium built for Williamson.”
Teachers of the year
Before hearing McNeil’s comments and concerns, the board recognized its teachers of the year for the 2022-23 school year.
Maegan Gayle, Amanada Delaney and Ava Long were all chosen as Mobile County’s Teachers of the Year in their respective levels.
Each of MCPSS’ 90 schools chooses a Teacher of the Year, who is then nominated for the countywide honor. A committee then chooses one teacher from each level ranging from elementary, to middle, to high school as the winners.
Gayle, an elementary teacher with Hutchens Elementary was recently named the state of Alabama’s Elementary Science Teacher of the Year.
Delaney is a National Board Certified Teacher in Literacy, teaching English Language Arts at Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies. She previously won Teacher of the Year at her stops at Meadowlake and Mary B. Austin Elementary schools.
An English teacher at Bryant High School, Long launched the school’s Writers Guild, which serves as a creative writing club. During the pandemic, Long was chosen to lead the MCPSS school districts online teaching efforts in English.
“As superintendent, it is hard to put into words how proud I am of our MCPSS Teachers of the Year,” Threadgill said in a statement. “These individuals embody dedication, perseverance and overall, love for their students. I would like to personally congratulate each teacher of the year and I look forward to seeing even more ‘EXTRAordinary’ things happening in their classrooms.”
All three recipients will now be considered by the state for Alabama’s Teacher of the Year.
MCPSS has had a string of educators recognized on a statewide level in recent years with three teachers being named Teacher of the Year for their respective levels dating back to 2018.
Dawes Intermediate’s Chasity Collier was named Alabama Teacher of the Year in 2018 while
Barton Academy’s William Edmonds was chosen as Alabama’s Secondary Teacher of the Year in 2022. Bryant High School’s David Dai was selected as the top high school teacher in the state for 2020.
