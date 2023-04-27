The rain might have been enough to keep some away from Thursday’s Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) monthly board meeting. However, it wasn’t enough to deter the Williamson faithful from showing up and expressing concerns their beloved institution is behind other schools in the area.
Lorenzo Green works as a volunteer with multiple schools in District 4, including Williamson, and claims the 99-year lease the school system agreed to with the City of Mobile last month provides little to no security for the school’s future when it comes to facilities on the property.
“The superintendent sent the message to our district that he would not build a stadium on property that was not owned by the school board,” Green told board members. “The board is almost making him into that liar by agreeing to a 99-year lease from the City of Mobile, who is the sole owner of the property who has no ties to the ownership other than them.”
At January’s meeting, Green voiced his frustration with the board and claimed schools in the district were falling into disrepair and were in need of more attention.
On Thursday, Green claimed despite Alabama legislators passing the state’s largest education fund to date — to the tune of $8.1 billion — the school’s general funds have been reduced year after year and he demanded Williamson be treated the same as other schools.
“Every year, Williamson’s general funds have been reduced with money remaining in the budget at the end of the year when you can see the neglect,” Green said. “We’ve been asking, but now we’re demanding that you treat us the way you treat the other schools and the way you treat the other districts.”
Williamson alumna Lajill McNeil concurred with Green’s statements, claiming the high school had been neglected for a long period of time and said board members need to be concerned with all schools, not just those within their respective districts.
“All these kids matter,” McNeil told board members. “Just because you are a district for one certain group, doesn’t mean we’re not supposed to take care of all God’s children.”
MCPSS spokeswoman Rena Philips said the system is continually investing in Williamson. In addition to the $5.2 million stadium project, Philips said the school recently opened up a new $4 million science wing dedicated to alumnus Lonnie Johnson. She added the school also underwent $14 million worth of HVAC unit repairs as well.
Addressing Green’s comments about Williamson’s budget, MCPSS Board President Sherry McDade said she receives a report on how each school in her district spends the money allocated to them whether it’s something as small as classroom materials or projects bid on for the school. She added she would prefer schools spend every dime of money they get on needed improvements as opposed to leaving money in the general fund at the end of the year.
“The money is there, we just need for the schools to spend it,” McDade said. “Personally, I want them to send no money back from our district. If we’re giving you the money, I want you to spend it.”
McDade said board members recently did a walkthrough of where the new stadium will be located, which is currently where the school’s track is situated.
As for Green’s concerns over the lease, McDade said she has no concerns over having any issues with the lease and said the relationship between MCPSS and the city has been in the works for years.
“I doubt very seriously something will happen with that lease,” McDade said. “The school board and the city have exchanged property and worked together for years and we’ve never encountered any problems with that. We want to continue the relationship we have with the city and the city wants to continue to have the relationship with the schools.”
Central High School property takeover
After public comments were heard, the board moved forward, voting on items listed on the monthly agenda. One of the items listed was allowing the board to exercise its right to exercise a reversionary clause to reclaim the old Central High School property.
The property had been in the possession of Bishop State Community College since 1991 after the school system agreed to transfer it over. Since then, the facilities housed the school’s nursing program.
According to District 3 board member Reginald Crenshaw, the deeds from the initial transfer states if the property ceases to be an educational institution, it reverts back to MCPSS ownership.
Crenshaw — who also serves as the Title III director for Bishop State — said the institution had recently moved its nursing program to a new location, leaving the facility without a purpose.
The system recently took inventory of the building but as to what the property will be used for now, Crenshaw said it’s too early in the process for a determination to be made.
“The superintendent and Mrs. McDade will probably get together and decide on projects that will come up,” Crenshaw said. “Then the recommendation will be made by the superintendent and Mrs. McDade and we’ll move forward on it… It’s in pretty good shape, but it’s just a matter of what we’re going to do with it.”
