Could Jimmy Buffett’s popular Margaritaville bar and restaurant be a part of future plans at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex? One Mobile County School Commissioner believes so.
If the city and the school board come together on a deal for the 75-year-old stadium, Commissioner Johnny Hatcher hopes officials can find a way to attract visitors to what he expects to become a large sports complex in Mobile’s Maysville community. Something similar to the Buffett-themed eatery was at the top of his mind, following the board’s work session Thursday afternoon.
“I want to see us put a full-faceted sports complex down there and then turn around and have the city invest in itself in entertainment and do something sort of like they do over at Margaritaville,” Hatcher said. “We have this, but how are we going to rent this out to people when they can go over to Orange Beach and they’ve got all of these places to enjoy and we don’t have anything for these kids to enjoy while they’re here as well.”
Hatcher said he is a proponent of the deal going through because he sees the “revitalization” going on throughout the city and is very optimistic about the entire deal coming together.
“I would love to see us put as much money as we can possibly afford in there,” Hatcher said. “It would behoove the city more than it would the school board. It would be nice to be a part of this to be able to do this and build a beautiful sports complex that would help bring heads to fill beds in the city.”
The nearest Margaritaville restaurant to Mobile is in Destin. Lulu’s, owned by Buffett’s sister Lucy, is located in Gulf Shores. Biloxi boasts a Margaritaville Resort and Casino as well.
One notable omission from the agenda on Thursday was the reported deal between the school system and the city for the sale of Ladd-Peebles.
Board Vice President Don Stringfellow told Lagniappe Mobile County Public School System Superintendent Chresal Threadgill is still in negotiations with the city regarding the sale. He added the deal isn’t completely finished and some aspects needed to be ironed out before the board considers approval.
“When news broke that we were talking to the city about that, it was like it was already said and done, but absolutely not,” Stringfellow said. “We can back away from it at any moment. But it’s just a matter of working out the details and if everyone is satisfied with it, we’ll move forward with it.”
The Mobile City Council approved on Tuesday the intergovernmental agreement, which allows the sale to happen. The council appears willing to wait on the board before approving the sale contract.
Stringfellow said he believes a deal will eventually be approved and noted that the item could still be added to the agenda before the board’s monthly meeting on Monday. However, he said he doesn’t expect it to come up for a vote just yet.
“I’d like to say it’s going to happen between now and Monday, but probably not,” Stringfellow said. “Do I think that it’ll happen? I’m optimistic, but I’m just one board member.”
A spokesperson with the City of Mobile said there have been no changes to the timeline with the sale and the city councilors are expected to approve a vote to install new turf at Ladd-Peebles at its weekly meeting on Tuesday, June 27.
While Stringfellow added the city is expected to kick in money for maintenance on the facility for a certain period of time, there weren’t many details he said he could share on the negotiations to this point. He said the name would be kept as-is and some changes would be made to the overall structure.
However, Stringfellow said the hope is, if the deal gets approved, the stadium would be a win-win for the school board and the students who would use the facility.
“We’re keeping the name Ladd-Peebles Stadium but there will probably be some modifications,” Stringfellow said. “Ultimately, if we were to take on Ladd, we would want it to be something that pays for itself and benefits our students as well.”
