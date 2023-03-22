The ongoing Williamson High School football stadium debacle could be drawing to a conclusion.
At the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) monthly board work session Wednesday morning, commissioners heard a proposal for a 99-year lease with the City of Mobile for property adjacent to Williamson High School.
“It is planned for the stadium,” MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill told reporters after the session.
For close to a year now, alumni and parents of current athletes have voiced their concerns over the lack of a home venue for their students to play games at while watching other schools see fields constructed. Williamson and Murphy High Schools are the only schools in the county currently without a venue to call their own.
While the board will vote on whether or not to approve the proposal at the regular meeting on Monday at 10 a.m., the proposal indicates the end is in sight for the ongoing discussion about the land, stadium and general concerns surrounding the school and football program.
At a board meeting in February, Williamson alumna Lajill McNeil addressed the board with her concerns over safety and the overall state of negotiations between the school system and the city.
“Williamson has played two games at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in which gun violence has broken out, in 2019 and 2021,” McNeil said addressing the board in February. “That can be very traumatic for those who are in attendance. Therefore I believe Ladd-Peebles should not be an option for Williamson to play their football games in 2023 or 2024.”
While it’s highly unlikely a stadium will be ready for the 2023 season, it appears as though the Lions will get their stadium in the not-so-distant future.
Even if the board approves the proposed lease, one more issue involving the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) must be taken care of before any work can begin on the land.
“We received yet another hurdle with the land,” Threadgill said. “The city told us they had received some calls from HUD and they sent us a letter saying it was originally HUD property and they would have to get approval before we could build anything.”
However, Threadgill said the plans are moving ahead despite the slight hiccup.
“Our attorneys and their attorneys are still moving forward with the 99-year lease pending approval from HUD,” Threadgill said.
Threadgill added the agreement will also go through the city and the decision from HUD could come anywhere from a couple of months down the road, to a full year from now.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
