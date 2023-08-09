The doors are officially opened for another school year for the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS), but a shortage of bus drivers has some employees adding more responsibility to their plates.
According to a statement provided via email from MCPSS spokeswoman Rena Philips, the system has dozens of bus driver vacancies out of around 600 total positions. School officials at last week’s special-called board meeting to discuss personnel issues estimated the total number of vacancies is around 120.
Philips said the deficit has caused some drivers to pick up multiple routes. Supervisors, teachers and other school employees who have earned their CDL licenses have also had to take up the slack getting children to and from school on a daily basis.
“Like school systems across Alabama and across the country, we have been experiencing a bus driver shortage for several years now,” Philips wrote. “We are doing what we’ve always done, which is to adjust and adapt. We appreciate the work that our bus drivers put in to get our students to school each and every day. They have the ability to positively impact the lives of children every day.”
Philips said bus drivers work part-time shifts while receiving full-time benefits including health care and retirement benefits.
MCPSS Board of Commissioners President Sherry McDade told Lagniappe the shortage can be attributed to multiple factors ranging from retirement to drivers simply finding other full-time positions for better pay.
Echoing Philips’ statement, McDade said there has been a push by the system to certify teachers and coaches to help transport students to various places such as field trips and athletic events. She said there have even been a few MCPSS clerks who have obtained their CDL licenses to help tighten up the shortage.
McDade said having teachers and faculty step up to help close the gap has been a tremendous help to the system for the time being.
“Everybody in the system is actively working together to offset bus drivers not being available,” McDade said. “They’ve [bus drivers] also merged a couple of routes together so that instead of having one, maybe two routes, they may have three now.”
District 5 Commissioner Johnny Hatcher said there have already been six additional bus drivers who either quit or retired, just days after school began. One of the reasons why the shortage has become so severe, Hatcher said, is because he believes the current certification process is flawed. According to Hatcher, bus drivers can obtain their CDL licenses, but still must go through a seven-week certification process where classes are only held on Wednesdays.
“Why not give them once a day for an entire week?” Hatcher asked. “That would help us put them in the buses faster and it would speed up the process.”
Hatcher said the school system also needs to take a look at the pay for the position if they truly want to hire more people for the job.
“We can’t compete at our rate that we’re paying right now with the private sector,” Hatcher said. “On the very low end, it’s $19 to $26 an hour for that type of CDL that they [bus drivers] have that they’re [private sector] paying.”
