The doors are officially opened for another school year for the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS), but a shortage of bus drivers has some employees adding more responsibility to their plates.

According to a statement provided via email from MCPSS spokeswoman Rena Philips, the system has dozens of bus driver vacancies out of around 600 total positions. School officials at last week’s special-called board meeting to discuss personnel issues estimated the total number of vacancies is around 120.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

