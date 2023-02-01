Educators and school officials are raising questions over two proposed calendars from the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) for the next school year.
The system presented two calendars for the 2023-24 year last week and held the first of two public hearings Monday afternoon.
Both calendars proposed by the system have the same start date for teachers and students with teachers returning July 31, 2023, and students Aug. 7. The school year ends on May 23, 2024, for students and May 24 for teachers in both calendars as well. Both calendars also have a weeklong Mardi Gras break from Feb. 12-16, 2024, and spring break from April 15-19, 2024.
Calendar 1 does not have a fall break listed, but does allow for students to be let out for Christmas break earlier, on Dec. 15, 2023, as opposed to Calendar 2, which requires students to attend school through Dec. 19. Both options have teachers returning to the classroom Jan. 2, 2024, with students coming back Jan. 4.
Calendar 2 has a fall break for students from Oct. 9-11, 2023, with the 11th serving as a teacher work day.
Alabama Education Association (AEA) spokesperson Eric Beck addressed MCPSS Board Vice President Don Stringfellow and District 5 board member Johnny Hatcher at the hearing. Beck raised a number of concerns stemming from the meeting times, citing that most MCPSS employees and parents are working when meetings are held, much like that very hearing, which took place at 3:30 p.m.
After the hearing, Beck said while his office hasn’t taken an official stance on the matter yet, the primary concern with the July start date is in regards to the impact it could have on earning potential for teachers as well as the shortened summer break.
“The biggest thing is the start date and with that, come concerns about a potential impact to summer earning, vacation time, family time and doing professional or personal development,” Beck said. “The more that summer break is constricted, the less time folks have to do summer tutoring or summer school so this has a real impact on people’s earning potential. We’ve been through COVID and people just need a solid block of time to decompress and recuperate and do things versus the requirements of their employer.”
The 2021-22 school calendar required teachers to return to the classroom Aug. 5, 2022, with students back Aug. 11.
Beck continued, saying the early start date for teachers could affect teachers’ prep time and add another level of stress for educators.
“When you push the date back, the prep time to get ready for the start date gets pushed back as well,” Beck added. “So they have to start pulling lesson plans and getting things together as well as getting their own children ready for school. All of these things get pushed further and further towards the end of the previous school year when the start date gets pushed closer to the end of the previous school year.”
Stringfellow said the board will take the concerns and suggestions into consideration moving forward.
“The board welcomes any suggestions or criticisms on the calendars,” Stringfellow said. “For some of these pieces of information that’s been requested, we will do our best to get these answered and addressed.”
A second public hearing will be held Monday, Feb. 6, at 3:30 p.m. at the MCPSS central office.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
