As school systems across the nation struggle with having a sufficient number of teachers to educate their students, officials with the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) are taking strides to close their own gap.
MCPSS hosted the second annual career fair on Tuesday afternoon with the hopes of building on the success of the first event just one year prior.
Principals, administrators and representatives from each of MCPSS’ 90 schools were on hand to meet, interview and hire candidates to fill hundreds of positions. In 2022, 93 positions ranging from teachers to support staff like custodians and CNP workers were filled on the spot.
According to MCPSS spokeswoman Rena Philips, 300 people pre-registered for the event and 40 people had already been hired before the halfway point of the day.
“We’re hiring for hundreds of positions, but like most school systems across the state and the country, we are experiencing a teacher shortage,” Philips said. “There are fewer people graduating from the college of education and so we’re looking to hire teachers and support personnel. We’re trying to be more creative in how we do that and that’s why we’re hosting this career fair.”
One of the “creative” ways the system is attempting to lure teachers is by offering signing bonuses. Bonuses range from $1,500 for support personnel, $3,000 for new MCPSS teachers, $4,000 for special education teachers and up to $5,000 for select schools. The bonuses also require a two-year commitment.
Philips said most of the attendees were local candidates, but a significant number were from out of town. The number of candidates from other locations stems from an advertising campaign MCPSS has been pushing which includes building up Mobile County while also sending correspondents to 58 different colleges in Alabama and surrounding states.
“We have the beaches nearby, and the food, Mardi Gras and all of that and also that MCPSS is a great place to work,” Philips said. “Each of our 90 schools has a different personality so we want people to come and get to know us and find the right place for them.”
Scarborough Middle School Principal Rashad Stallworth said while his institution needs math and English teachers, the event serves as a prime opportunity to meet potential candidates in all areas.
“We need custodial, CNP and office staff too,” Stallworth said. “We’re also letting people know even though you may not be certified to teach, there are alternative ways in which you can become certified and you can have an impact on the children in our community.”
Stallworth added Scarborough could have more vacancies come available as the months go on and the career fair gives him a healthy pool of candidates to sift through in the event an emergency hire or two is needed.
“That’s just what we need right now,” Stallworth said. “Over the summer people move, get promoted and things like that so it could change to where we have more positions come open and this is a great way to get potential candidates in the event something like that occurs.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
