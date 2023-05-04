To combat teacher shortages, the Mobile County Public School System is set to host its second annual teacher recruitment fair.
Slated for Tuesday, May 9 at 9 a.m., principals from 90 schools as well as the directors of various MCPSS departments will be on hand at the Mobile Convention Center to conduct on-site interviews to fill positions. Human resources will also provide a “one-stop shop for hiring” which includes the accepting of applications, conducting background checks and drug testing and offering employment contracts on the spot.
MCPSS will be hiring teachers at all grade levels and in all subject areas as well as bus drivers, custodians, child nutrition workers, IT techs, finance professionals, maintenance workers and other positions.
According to the release, MCPSS hired 96 employees at last year’s event.
Signing bonuses are being offered to newly hired employees and range from $1,500 for support personnel up to $5,000 for new teachers agreeing to teach in select schools. For applicants living more than 100 miles away, relocation expenses of up to $3,000 could be available. Signing bonuses require a two-year commitment by teachers before it can be paid out in full.
Applicants can also learn more about the 90 schools under the MCPSS umbrella, including rural and suburban schools, magnet schools, signature academies and schools that serve students with special needs.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
