A coordinated operation between the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Homeland Security Investigations resulted in the arrest of a man charged with trafficking multiple illegal substances.
According to a press release from the MCSO, James “Jamie” Harris was arrested on Tuesday for trafficking cocaine, meth and fentanyl. During the arrest, officers seized 10 kilograms of cocaine, a kilogram of meth, approximately 30,000 fentanyl pills and almost $55,000 in cash. The value of all substances confiscated in the operation totaled over $800,000.
“This arrest removed a significant drug trafficker from our community,” Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said. “We will not tolerate those criminals who distribute illegal drugs, especially fentanyl, and we will be relentless in pursuing them.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
