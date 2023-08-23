Investigators with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office identified a woman murdered in Grand Bay in 1976, after spending two years reevaluating the cold case, according to a statement Wednesday afternoon.
Sgt. Johnny Thorton and genealogy analyst Olivia McCarter used dead skin they recovered from a dental mold and 19 days of genealogical research to identify the woman as Ada Elizabeth Fritz, who was born in September 1914.
Teens found Fritz dead and with her hands cut off in Sessions Creek in Grand Bay in May 1976, when she would have been 61 years old, MCSO’s statement reads. An autopsy report said Fritz had been shot to death. Deputies did not identify a suspect in the case, and Fritz was cremated and buried in a mass grave.
MCSO believes Fritz may have been killed by Henderson Williams, who died in Parchman State Penitentiary in Mississippi in 2008 after being convicted for his mother’s murder, spokeswoman Lori Myles wrote in an email. Henderson’s mother was also found in a body of water in Grand Bay with her hands cut off like Fritz.
“I always have had this case in the back of my mind,” Thornton told Lagniappe on Wednesday afternoon.
Growing up in Grand Bay after Fritz’s murder, Thorton said a desire to solve the case and know who the woman was has been a drive for him throughout his law enforcement career. Around 2021, Thorton said he and McCarter finally found the physical evidence they needed for a DNA analysis.
McCarter said she never expected a dental mold handled by countless MCSO investigators through the decades would ever return samples as good as the ones they recovered for Fritz.
“It was a scientific miracle I did not expect to happen,” McCarter said.
Armed with a DNA lead, the only thing left was to confirm Fritz’s identity with her last living relative, a nephew in his 80s living in California. The nephew confirmed the woman in the post mortem photographs was his aunt.
McCarter said Fritz was born in Wyoming and lived much of her life in the West before she died in Grand Bay. Investigators will never know why she was in Alabama in the 1970s, but McCarter guessed Fritz, an avid outdoorswoman, may have come to Mobile County for an extended fishing trip. Fritz may have also just been in the wrong place at the wrong time when she ran into Williams, the man who killed her, McCarter said.
She and Thorton agreed it felt good to bring the Fritz case to a close, and give peace to her family after four decades. They also said this was just one of many more closed cases to come.
“It gives me great comfort to know we don’t have any cases from 1976 open anymore,” Thorton said.
