MCSO cold case Ada Fritz

Ada Fritz (right) poses with her husband Elmer (left) in a photo taken in Oregon in the 1960s. Fritz was murdered in Grand Bay in 1976.

 Courtesy of Mobile County Sheriff's Office

Investigators with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office identified a woman murdered in Grand Bay in 1976, after spending two years reevaluating the cold case, according to a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Johnny Thorton and genealogy analyst Olivia McCarter used dead skin they recovered from a dental mold and 19 days of genealogical research to identify the woman as Ada Elizabeth Fritz, who was born in September 1914.

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.