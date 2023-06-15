A police pursuit through Prichard resulted in a crash and an arrest on Thursday afternoon.
As deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Special Operations Unit continued an investigation regarding a vehicle involved in a shooting on Tuesday, June 13, they initiated a pursuit with a suspect.
The suspect’s vehicle ultimately crashed on Bay Bridge Road, striking an uninvolved motorist. No one was injured.
Jacorey Thrash, 21, was arrested after the pursuit came to an end. Two other passengers fled the scene. In the vehicle, deputies discovered drugs and a stolen gun.
More information is expected to be released once Thrash is interviewed. Those with information regarding the incident are asked to call MCSO at (251)-574-8633.
