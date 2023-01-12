What originated as a pursuit of a kidnapping suspect quickly turned to a gun bust for authorities with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) on Tuesday night.
Per a press release from the MCSO, authorities seized nine guns and 1,400 rounds of ammunition from the possession of 21-year-old Nathan Trehern. Also found at Trehen’s Rosedale home were high-capacity magazines, homemade switches capable of turning semi-automatic weapons to near fully automatic ones and magazines taped together. Marijuana and scales were also found in the trunk of Trehen’s car.
Trehen was driving a car near Dauphin Island Parkway and Old Military Road that matched the description of a kidnapping suspect’s vehicle, according to the release. Trehen allegedly sped away once a deputy pulled behind him to run his tag. After crashing his vehicle into a ditch on Johns Lane, Trehen attempted to flee, but a deputy was able to physically subdue him and take him into custody.
During the incident, Trehen — who was wearing an armor-plated bulletproof vest — attempted to pull a handgun on a deputy. The handgun had a 30 round magazine equipped. One of the guns found in Trehen’s car featured a modification with rubber bands to fire more rapidly and a net to catch shell casings from the gun.
“This is not a normal collection for a 21-year-old without a job,” Mobile County Sheriff-elect Paul Burch said. “I believe during this investigation we will find that many of these guns are stolen.”
Trehern is being charged with resisting arrest, attempting to elude and multiple gun charges.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
