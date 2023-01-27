As statewide science proficiency scores continue to trend in the wrong direction, continuous efforts are being made to try and give students in Mobile County a much-needed boost in the subject.
Now, with the help of a college located more than three hours away, one local school in the county is getting that boost.
In a partnership with Birmingham Southern College (BSC), a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning at Mobile County Training School (MCTS) to unveil a new science lab equipped with all the essentials needed for students to take the next step in the science-learning process.
The project is the result of a $1.25 million grant as part of the STEMMING the Tide initiative from BSC. The grant centers around helping schools in Mobile teach about environmental-related issues.
The biggest piece of equipment added through the grant is a state-of-the-art aquaponic system. The system will allow for students to raise fish that will produce nitrogen waste which will in turn, run through the system and fertilize the plants growing in the system. The water used to carry the fertilizer will then be cleaned by the plants and returned to the fish tank, teaching students about recycling resources.
Lettuce, carrots and various types of squashes and fruits are planned to be grown by the students and the produce will be used in the school’s cafeteria.
While the aquaponic system was the crown jewel of things funded with the grant, the school was also able to purchase new stools for lab tables, safety equipment such as goggles and aprons and tablets students can use for research.
For the 2021-22 school year, 48 schools in the Mobile County Public School System tested at less than 50 percent proficiency in science with 10 of those schools scoring in the single digits.
MCTS Principal James Patterson stressed the importance of his students having the ability to learn in a more interactive way and believes the additions made in the school’s science department is a step in the right direction.
“We are wanting more hands-on projects for the students and this partnership with BSC has given us the opportunity to be able to give the kids those hands-on experiences,” Patterson said. “Anytime kids can see something and allows for them to engage with something, it motivates them to want to learn about science, history or whatever subject it may be. So we’re just really grateful for this opportunity.”
Four recycling bins were also purchased with grant money, two of which will be located in the school. The other two will be placed in the local community where students will then be led by a teacher to go out and collect the bins periodically.
Alexandria Carter teaches 7th and 8th grade science and will oversee the use of the equipment in the lab.
Carter said while the students will be able to benefit from an education standpoint, the hope is they will also see an improvement in their daily nutrition as well.
“The basics of the project is to bring back fresh produce in this neighborhood,” Carter said. “Because of the poverty level, proper food and nutrition is something our kids struggle to get. As teachers, it’s better for us to teach them when they have a full stomach because when they’re hungry, it makes it difficult for them to focus.”
Carter also noted having another tool to interact with her students directly as opposed to solely using lectures will hopefully result in higher retention rates for her students.
“Our kids are visual and hands-on learners, just talking to them and lecturing them tends to go in one ear and out the other. They have an interest in science, we just have to find ways to connect with them. Doing this, they can see the process of the fruits and vegetables growing and then use them for consumption and so they’re able to connect through things like this,” Carter added.
