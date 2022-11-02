The story of Africatown and the people who call it home continues after the premiere of a new documentary recalling its founding and present challenges, with a meeting between descendants and a new social impact campaign to support community activism becoming more real each day.
A meeting between members of the Clotilda Descendants Association and members of the Meaher family could take place soon, according to statements released by both groups in the last week of October.
Jeremy Ellis, the association’s latest president elected earlier this month, told Lagniappe Helen and Meg Meaher responded to a statement he and the other newly elected officers published on Oct. 24 and “[welcomed] the opportunity to meet.”
This came after an Oct. 23 NBC “Sunday Spotlight” feature on Clotilda and historical memory in Africatown, which included a statement written by unnamed members of the Meaher family who said the actions of their ancestor, Timothy Meaher, “were evil and unforgivable and had consequences that have impacted generations of people.”
They wrote their family “has been silent for too long” on the fact their ancestor brought 110 Africans into Mobile in the summer of 1860 on what would be the last slave ship to enter the U.S. Timothy Meaher made a bet he could break a federal law banning the importation of enslaved people and get away with it. He kept some slaves for himself and his brothers, sold the rest across the state and never received punishment for what he did.
“Our goal is to listen and learn, and our hope is that these conversations can help guide the actions our family takes as we work to be better partners in the community,” the statement continued.
The Clotilda Descendants Association replied the following day with a statement of their own, writing the people whose ancestors were among those enslaved “have been waiting for answers from the Meaher family for more than 160 years.”
The pain their ancestors’ experienced in slavery “has extended beyond generations” because of the “lasting health issues for Africatown descendants and residents” caused by companies like International Paper and Scott Paper, which operate on land leased to them by the Meaher family, they wrote. They also asked the family to share any historical documents or stories “that could bring clarity to descendants” and help them continue telling their story.
“We believe the best form of apology is changed behavior,” they wrote. “We would like to meet with members of the Meaher family in person to discuss those items mentioned above openly and honestly and to discuss a common path forward.”
As of Friday, Oct. 28, the two groups have not set an in-person meeting yet, and have only exchanged possible dates and times, Ellis said.
Lagniappe reached out to Helen Meaher and requested an interview about her family’s next steps forward, and received the statement her family submitted to NBC in reply.
A social impact campaign led by media production company Participant to support Africatown community organizations is also projected to help activists and organizers carry the community forward.
Participant spokesperson Michelle Tarangelo explained the national partnership with nonprofits like the Big We, Kinkofa and the Solutions Project will provide “capacity-building support” to Clotilda descendants and Africatown leaders, further conversations on historical preservation and environmental justice, and “[encourage] audiences to engage with and explore their own family history.”
The company worked with President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter’s Two One Five Entertainment to produce “Descendant,” Mobile-native Margaret Brown’s latest film exploring the Clotilda story and Africatown’s struggle against detrimental industrial and urban development.
Community organizations like Africatown Heritage Preservation Foundation, Clean Healthy Education Safe Sustainable (C.H.E.S.S.), Clotilda Descendants Association and Mobile Environmental Justice Action Coalition (M.E.J.A.C.) are slated to benefit from Participant’s initiative.
“It’s our hope that by telling these long-ignored truths through the film and social impact campaign support, Black communities can regain ownership of their narratives and move forward in this country’s journey of reconciliation and justice,” David Linde, Participant’s CEO, said in a press release announcing the campaign.
Ellis told Lagniappe he was excited and optimistic about the campaign because it will afford the Clotilda Descendants Association more resources “to honor our ancestors; preserve our culture, landmarks and legacies; and educate future generations of descendants and the community.”
Africatown C.H.E.S.S. Executive Director Joe Womack said Participant promised the people of Africatown they would continue to work with them after “Descendant” premiered on Netflix Oct. 21 and the work producing the film was done.
He said the company was interested in telling the community’s whole story, not just that of its founding, and wanted to contribute to existing efforts to correct decades of harm to the environment and community members’ health by connecting existing community organizations with larger organizations to affect the change they need.
So far, Participant has created a website — descendantfilm.com — where people can learn how they can support C.H.E.S.S. and other organizations and make donations to help them continue their work. They have also worked to help Africatown’s organizations update their own web pages for new traffic.
Womack said he has already attended two meetings with Participant to discuss the course the campaign will take, and told Lagniappe the group will hold similar meetings every week for the next year.
He drew a comparison between Mobile and the U.S. on slavery’s history and its legacy in present life. Because Africatown’s problems are experienced by similar communities around the country and the world, its solutions could also have a national and global reach, he continued.
“We don’t want this issue to just fly over,” Womack said Monday morning, Oct. 31. “[We’re] hoping for the entire world to get involved and tune into the story of Africatown because it's still being written.”
