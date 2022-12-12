Africatown1

The former AfricaTown Welcome Center on Bay Bridge Road.

 By Gabriel Tynes

Members of the Clotilda Descendants Association and the Meaher family discussed preserving the Clotilda story and made plans to meet again during a two-hour-long meeting on Friday, Dec. 9, according to a press release from the organization on Monday morning.

CDA President Jeremy Ellis, Secretary Clarence Wall, Jr. and Treasurer William Green met with Helen and Meg Meaher. Ellis, Wall and Green’s ancestors were among the 110 Africans Helen and Meg’s ancestor Timothy Meaher illegally imported into Mobile as slaves in July 1860.

Email news tips and story ideas to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.