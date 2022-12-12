Members of the Clotilda Descendants Association and the Meaher family discussed preserving the Clotilda story and made plans to meet again during a two-hour-long meeting on Friday, Dec. 9, according to a press release from the organization on Monday morning.
CDA President Jeremy Ellis, Secretary Clarence Wall, Jr. and Treasurer William Green met with Helen and Meg Meaher. Ellis, Wall and Green’s ancestors were among the 110 Africans Helen and Meg’s ancestor Timothy Meaher illegally imported into Mobile as slaves in July 1860.
“The purpose of this meeting was to learn more about members of the Meaher family and to seek answers about historical documents, artifacts, and oral histories concerning our ancestors,” the officers wrote. “As part of our discussions, the Meaher family has agreed to donate four artifacts to the Heritage House, a museum that will tell the story of the 110 enslaved Africans aboard the Clotilda.”
A walking stick bearing the initials of Timothy’s brother Byrnes, a portrait of Byrnes, a card from Timothy’s funeral and a picture of Timothy’s first house will soon join the Africatown Heritage House’s collection and be part of the museum’s efforts to tell the story of Africatown’s origin.
The Meaher Family told Lagniappe they were delighted to take part in the discussion.
“Both sides agreed that the meeting was productive and that it was the beginning of continued conversations,” they wrote in an email. “The current generation of our family is committed to listening and working to become better partners in the community."
The CDA officers expressed confidence that this meeting opens the door for more conversations on reconciliation, particularly when it comes to correcting years of damage to the community and environment caused by industrial development.
“We are also hopeful that the new generation of Meahers will help improve the poor conditions of Africatown – the long-term results of prior generations’ business decisions,” they wrote. “We are encouraged that they will become advocates and supporters for a greener, cleaner, healthier, and more vibrant Africatown community.”
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
