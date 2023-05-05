A Spanish Fort state park on Mobile Bay is set to receive five dozen new campsites and supporting facilities, according to a permit application submitted to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM).
The expansion plan brings 60 new RV campsites, six cabins, a bath house and new parking and utilities to Meaher State Park, doubling the 1,327-acre park’s RV accommodations to 121 and rounding its cabin accommodations up to 10.
Part of a $4 million RESTORE Act award to Alabama’s state parks, Deputy Director Matthew Capps said the project would take a state park that regularly sits at 80-percent occupancy to the next level.
“Our occupancy is very high at that park and we feel it is a park that could definitely see some more use,” Capps said on Friday. “It’s just a beautiful park.”
Construction on the improvements will be confined to the northern part of the park and is not expected to prevent visitors from enjoying the park’s existing campgrounds, he said.
The expansion could be finished by next summer after going out to bid in a few months.
ADEM will receive public comments on the project until May 18. Correspondence should reference application number MSC-070-10.1.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
