A Spanish Fort state park on Mobile Bay is set to receive five dozen new campsites and supporting facilities, according to a permit application submitted to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM).

The expansion plan brings 60 new RV campsites, six cabins, a bath house and new parking and utilities to Meaher State Park, doubling the 1,327-acre park’s RV accommodations to 121 and rounding its cabin accommodations up to 10.

