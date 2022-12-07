Long before medical cannabis was legal in the state, Sam Blakemore encountered parents of patients he dealt with who wanted marijuana for their suffering children. As the pharmacist at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham, there was nothing Blakemore could do, but now, with a new state law on the books, those patients can legally find relief.
“I would care for patients who had hundreds of seizures a day and their parents would tell me, ‘I’m thinking about trying THC oil. Is that OK?,’” he said. “We had patients with cancer whose parents were ready to let them smoke marijuana to get some relief. What we need to understand is there’s a lot of people out there hurting.”
Medical cannabis is needed, despite other drugs on the market using synthetic tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), because plant-based medications can work better for a variety of symptoms than THC- or CBD-based pharmaceuticals being legally sold, according to Blakemore. Since the 1980s researchers have tried to mimic the full effects of the plant and have been unsuccessful, Blakemore said. Simply put, the synthetic medication doesn’t provide the same benefits as the plant would, he said. That’s why medical cannabis is needed.
“At the end of the day there is nothing that has been able to mimic the ideal effect patients have had outside of the plant,” he said. “You can tell a cancer patient to just take [synthetic THC] for nausea and they might still have nausea and vomiting. However, when you give them the plant, they don’t.”
Both Blakemore and Alabama Pharmacy Association Government Affairs Director Bobby Giles said they don’t consider the THC pharmaceuticals to be medical cannabis.
The state law allows for dispensaries to distribute medical cannabis, as opposed to pharmacies, because pharmacists can’t prescribe the Schedule I drug and maintain their Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) license, which allows them to prescribe other, lesser scheduled narcotics, Giles said.
Enforcement
Blakemore was appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey as a member of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission. He currently serves as the chairman of a subcommittee on dispensaries and will soon begin poring over license applications with colleagues. That’s one reason he’s not concerned about the enforcement aspect of the law.
“We’re going to select the right applicants and weed out the bad actors during the application phase,” he said.
When it comes to debates, like the one happening in Mobile, over whether dispensaries should be allowed, Blakemore is all for listening to both sides of the argument, but he also thinks law enforcement will work.
“I’m not concerned about enforcement,” Blakemore said. “It’s counterproductive to think law enforcement won’t do their jobs.”
Jennifer Boozer, owner of CannaBama in downtown Mobile, said owners of prospective dispensaries are required to pay for an on-site security guard and maintain video surveillance 24 hours per day. The video must be backed up for two months and the state can request a recording at any time, she said.
“It’ll be one of the most secure things in the state,” Boozer said. “It’ll be a whole hell of a lot more secure than a pharmacy that has OxyContin behind the counter.”
In addition to the surveillance aspect, Boozer said dispensaries, unlike CBD shops, will not be open to the public and will only allow patients with a prescription card onto the premises. The state’s “seed to sale” system will track everything sold to make sure it’s on the up and up, Boozer said.
“There will be no one sneaking it out back to their buddies,” she said. “Nobody with a medical card who pays the exorbitant price for medical cannabis will be giving it to people.”
While Boozer has read up on the application process, she will not go after a license and therefore won’t be able to open one of only 37 dispensaries allowed statewide.
Those willing to go through the process of obtaining a medical cannabis prescription card will be forced to submit their names to a database police will be able to access, Alabama Cannabis Industry Association Chief Executive Director Chey Garrigan said. This aspect will make it easy for police to enforce legality during a traffic stop.
“Officers can look it up,” she said. “Enforcement is not the issue. The issue is raising awareness among law enforcement to help them understand what prescriptions look like and what street drugs look like.”
In previous Mobile City Council debates, City Attorney Ricardo Woods has said the municipality is prepared to enforce the law. He said anyone caught with medical cannabis without a prescription card will be treated like those caught with other Schedule I narcotics. As for potential zoning issues, Woods said municipal codes already prevent dispensaries from being placed in residential zones and state law prevents them from being closer than 1,000 feet from a school or church.
The council has delayed until Dec. 13 a vote on medical cannabis dispensaries. Unlike other laws, the medical cannabis legislation requires cities and counties to opt in to allow retail locations. Many Baldwin County municipalities have already debated the issue. Daphne, Spanish Fort, Foley and Loxley have all approved the measure, while Fairhope voted it down.
