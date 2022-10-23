For the first time in state history, Alabama has begun processing applications for medical cannabis licenses.
The amount of interest in the state’s program has surprised even Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission Director John McMillan, as 607 total requests have been made.
“The question mark now is on Oct. 24, when applications go out, how many will we actually get back,” he said. “It will be interesting to see how many are serious enough to follow through.”
To be considered for a license, an interested applicant must include a $2,500 fee, which will help fund the new state office.
“The fee is relatively low, compared to programs in other states,” McMillan said.
The 607 applications breakdown as follows: 239 came from prospective dispensaries, 124 came from prospective cultivators, 69 came from transporters, 35 came from processors, and 133 of the requests came from prospective integrated facilities, which will be licensed to handle all aspects of the process.
If the AMCC receives that many returned, completed applications, then competition for licenses will be strong, given the limit of licenses allowed for each area. For instance, only four dispensary licenses and five integrated facility licenses will be awarded. Each dispensary can operate three locations statewide and each integrated facility can operate up to five dispensaries in the state, meaning only a total of 37 dispensaries will be allowed.
One local business owner looking to earn a medical cannabis dispensary license is CannaBama’s Jennifer Boozer.
“This is the first step — other than me flapping my gums on Facebook or YouTube — to participate in the process,” she said. “It’s the only time I can apply for anything.”
Boozer said she likes her chances at securing a license, especially if the commission takes an applicant’s expertise, education and experience into account.
“Nobody does more for education or awareness than CannaBama,” Boozer said. “For me, if it’s fair and they are going to make preferences for skills, knowledge and experience then I’m not worried about it.”
In addition to sending out applications to those 607 who requested them, McMillan said the commission will make available on its website the criteria it will be basing its decisions on. He said each application will be graded on a points system and the commission will then make the final choice on licenses.
The commission has enlisted the University of South Alabama to help create an evaluator program for each application, McMillan said.
“We’re working with South Alabama to get everything in place,” he said. “The evaluators will go through the different applications and award the points, rank the applications.” Ultimately, the commission makes the final decision.”
Applicants have until the end of the year to turn everything back into the commission. The commission will go through the process with the goal of awarding licenses in June 2023.
