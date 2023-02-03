The Mobile County Commission unveiled an ornate steel monolith telling Africatown’s past, present and future in raised symbols at the Africatown Heritage House on Friday afternoon.
District 1 Commissioner Merceria Ludgood ordered local artists Charles Smith and Frank Ledbetter to create “The Memory Keeper” as the centerpiece of the museum’s Memorial Garden.
West African plaques inspired Smith and Ledbetter to create what Meg Fowler, the director of the History Museum of Mobile, called “a deeply symbolic meditation on family and survival, on resistance and resilience.”
“It is often our way as people to forget, but stories of this magnitude, of this importance, call us to remember,” she told the audience of elected officials, community members and people descended from the 110 West Africans brought into Mobile on the Clotilda as slaves.
“A community like Africatown or a community of descendants is joined by shared memories that are sustained through generations and nurtured through storytelling,” Fowler said. “Memorial sculpture, like the one behind us, is powerful to do this. Today we celebrate a work of art that is inserted into the landscape of our city and into the landscape of our collective memory.”
Ledbetter said he and Smith have collaborated on several projects, and they are very passionate about the works they have created for the Mobile area. Smith taught him about the history of West Africa and the origins of Africatown, he said, and opened his eyes to the community’s story.
When the time came to install a piece about the 110 onto the sculpture’s back panel, Smith said the significance of the addition moved Ledbetter to tears.
“I’m thinking, ‘He finally got it,’” Smith said. “These things become so emotional, because what you’re going to do is you’re going to start bringing your stories in it.”
The sculpture is an active, learning panel, he said, that does not have a beginning or an end. People viewing the statue can interpret the story from any point, Smith added.
For Ledbetter, each of the marks of the 110 represents a real human soul.
“I think we need to remember that we all bleed red,” he said. “I think that's God’s way of telling us that we’re all brothers and sisters.”
The Africatown Heritage House is set to open to the public on July 8, after several days of celebration and the completion of its exhibits.
This story will be expanded in the Feb. 8 printed paper.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
