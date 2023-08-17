Hooper Metro jail death

William Gregory Hooper, 60, died in a hospital after being admitted to Metro Jail on Aug. 8.

An inmate of Mobile Metro Jail died in a local hospital Tuesday, possibly from natural causes, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. He is the fourth Metro inmate to die in police custody since June.

60-year-old William Gregory Hooper was booked into Metro Jail on Aug. 8 on public intoxication charges and was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 15, according to a statement. Hooper was "already suffering from several health issues" when he was booked, the statement reads, and jail medical staff were monitoring his condition. 

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.