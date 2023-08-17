An inmate of Mobile Metro Jail died in a local hospital Tuesday, possibly from natural causes, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. He is the fourth Metro inmate to die in police custody since June.
60-year-old William Gregory Hooper was booked into Metro Jail on Aug. 8 on public intoxication charges and was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 15, according to a statement. Hooper was "already suffering from several health issues" when he was booked, the statement reads, and jail medical staff were monitoring his condition.
MCSO's major crimes unit is investigating Hooper's death, but it appears he may have died from natural causes, the statement reads.
Lagniappe previously reported on the deaths of 38-year-old Ernest Little Jr. on June 26, 30-year-old Derrell Moultrie on July 15 and 46-year-old William Appling Jr. on July 26, all inside Metro Jail. While initial investigations showed Little and Moultrie did not die of foul play, Appling was injured before he was arrested and received treatment for those injuries in the jail’s medical clinic. All three men were found unresponsive in their cells by other inmates or officers.
Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch told Lagniappe on July 31 nothing corrections personnel could have done to prevent those three men from dying would have changed anything.
“There was nothing done improperly, nothing that we could have changed that would have changed the outcomes of any of them,” Burch said. “Certainly being short-staffed, if you had more people to do more frequent checks, but that’s really unrealistic at this point. They’re doing the best they can with what they got.”
As for the three deaths, Burch said it will take months before their autopsy and toxicology reports return to Mobile.
