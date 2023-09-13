Metro contraband Henderson and Odom

Kimberly A. Henderson (L) and Jessica Monique Odom (R)

 Metro Jail mugshots

A second Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer was arrested on contraband charges Wednesday. Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said more arrests could be made in the coming days as MCSO works to “root out corruption.”

Investigators booked Kimberly A. Henderson into custody Wednesday morning, roughly 14 days after Jessica Monique Odom entered Metro Jail as an inmate on fentanyl trafficking charges on Aug. 31, according to statements. Henderson started working at the county lockup in 2016, four years before Odom joined MCSO’s ranks.

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.