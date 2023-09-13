A second Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer was arrested on contraband charges Wednesday. Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said more arrests could be made in the coming days as MCSO works to “root out corruption.”
Investigators booked Kimberly A. Henderson into custody Wednesday morning, roughly 14 days after Jessica Monique Odom entered Metro Jail as an inmate on fentanyl trafficking charges on Aug. 31, according to statements. Henderson started working at the county lockup in 2016, four years before Odom joined MCSO’s ranks.
While Odom remained in jail until she was transferred to another facility on Sept. 2, Henderson left custody Wednesday afternoon.
Burch would not reveal exactly what Henderson is accused of peddling to Mobile County inmates, but he said “it is associated with the arrest we made a couple weeks ago.” The two 32-year-old women “knew one another very well,” he added.
“I think the motivation for [corrections officers] doing these things is greed,” Burch said. “I have a zero tolerance for corruption and people bringing contraband in the jail, and that goes for [corrections officers] and inmates.”
The charges and arrests come after four Metro inmates died in custody between June and August. All four men were found unresponsive by jail personnel, and investigators are still waiting on autopsy and toxicology reports to come back for each of them.
Burch said MCSO will look into whether Henderson and Odom’s contraband had a role in any of the four men’s deaths.
“Anything’s possible,” he said.
MCSO’s investigation into contraband is ongoing, Burch said.
“We will continue to root out the corruption until we believe we have gotten rid of those we believe are introducing contraband into the jail,” he said. “My hope is they would get sentenced to prison just like anyone who’s doing that on the outside.”
