Folks within the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) coverage area can sleep a little better at night knowing the agency is among one of the only across the country to receive international accreditation status.
During a press conference at Spring Hill Fire Station 18 on Thursday morning, Sept. 7, city and emergency officials announced the department had achieved accreditation through the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) ending a three-year process.
The development makes MFRD just the ninth fire department in the U.S. to receive the designation along with having an Insurance Services Office 1 rating and accreditation for its ambulatory services.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said citizens are in a “very safe place” thanks to the work put in by Mobile firefighters. He said the combination of timely responses, training and expertise enabled the department to achieve the new designation.
“When Mobile Fire-Rescue shows up, whether it’s the fire side or the paramedic side, you’re being treated by the best of the best,” Stimpson said. “I don’t know of another community you could go to, certainly not geographically close to Mobile, where you can say that you’re going to be served by the best of the best.”
District 7 City Councilwoman Gina Gregory said the possibility of MFRD becoming accredited across the board was a topic discussed for years but just never came to fruition.
“What all the fire department do, all the men and women of the fire department, the leadership and everyone who has worked so hard to bring this about, it is really something to behold,” Gregory said.
MFRD Chief Jeremy Lami said accreditation was part of the department’s five-year plan and required the completion of multiple phases including a community risk assessment, response quality and a self-assessment in which it had to measure itself against 253 performance indicators.
The entire process culminated with a site visit by CFAI on May 22, when a team examined multiple fire stations throughout the city of Mobile to ensure everything was meeting accreditation standards. Following the visit, Lami said he took a large group with him to Chicago to meet with the CFAI board a few weeks ago and received word shortly thereafter they had passed the test.
Lami said it was a “team effort” in order to receive the label but said the primary reason for pushing so hard to get accredited was largely to help reassure the citizens the department serves.
“We took an oath of service to serve the citizens of Mobile and we take it extremely seriously,” Lami said. “We didn’t want to just perform at the minimum standard. What we believe in is providing a model of excellence. Everything that we pursue is not to put a feather in a cap, it’s not to put a sticker on a firetruck, it’s to improve the fire service to our citizens.”
While accreditation was a massive checkmark on the department’s five-year plan, Lami said his team still has work to do.
“There’s never a finish line for us,” Lami said. “So we’re going to keep working hard every single day to serve the citizens of Mobile.”
