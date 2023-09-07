MFRD Accreditation
BY BRADY PETREE

Folks within the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) coverage area can sleep a little better at night knowing the agency is among one of the only across the country to receive international accreditation status.

During a press conference at Spring Hill Fire Station 18 on Thursday morning, Sept. 7, city and emergency officials announced the department had achieved accreditation through the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) ending a three-year process.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.