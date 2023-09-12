An agreement between the Mobile Housing Authority (MHA) and the Mobile Airport Authority to sell a large swath of land will have to undergo a few tweaks before it gets final approval.
Initially, the deal was for approximately 330 acres of land along Michigan Avenue to change hands, including properties like Thomas James Place and R.V. Taylor Plaza.
However, attorney Raymond Bell told board members at MHA’s monthly meeting Tuesday morning that further studies and surveys revealed there are around 20 acres in the proposed agreement that are not under MHA ownership.
“As the surveys have been further studied and refined, there have been numerous right of ways and streets that have not been vacated to the housing authority over a period of 70 years,” Bell said. “Some of these roads are still in the name of the city of Mobile.”
While the board ultimately approved the deal to move forward under the condition certain revisions are made, Bell said MHA will be transferring any interests they have in the area as it relates to the street issue to the airport authority to let them handle it with the city.
“If there’s any argument whether we own part of it or not, we’re saying we don’t,” Bell said. “It’ll be up to the airport authority and the city to determine which streets will be vacated and what not, but we will be totally removed.”
Giving his monthly report, MHA CEO Michael Pierce told board members the authority had received multiple code violations from the city including a requirement to replace fencing and a roof on multiple units at Thomas James Place and R.V. Taylor Plaza.
Pierce said given the cost estimation of the work required combined with the pending sale, it doesn’t make sense for MHA to move forward to addressing some of the concerns.
“I met with our team and I understand it will cost about $20,000 to replace the roof on these units,” Pierce said. “We just think that’s probably not the wisest way to expend resources on units that are about to be torn down.”
Pierce also said MHA has received other violations stemming from trash buildup and abandoned vehicles — both of which have now been addressed.
As for those currently living on the properties who will soon have to seek a new place to call home, Pierce said relocation efforts are currently at 55 percent. 85 residents at Thomas James Place have found new homes while 96 from R.V. Taylor Plaza have been relocated.
However, that still leaves 145 residents in need of affordable housing in the near future.
Pierce said given the current housing crisis in Mobile and throughout the country, finding homes will be “challenging.”
“We’re doing everything we can to assist them to find safe, decent, affordable housing,” Pierce said. “Of course, everyone recognizes that there is a severe shortage of housing… So it’s going to be a challenge helping those individuals find housing but our teams are working extremely hard to help them find housing.”
