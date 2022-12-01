Mobile Housing Authority President Michael Pierce said he believes Mayor Sandy Stimpson and members of the City Council are bullying him, according to a November 17 email he sent to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
In the email to HUD Acting General Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Planning and Development Jermaine Bryon, Pierce complains of an attempt by Stimpson, councilors and one housing board member to control the organization he leads. He added the group of elected officials wanted him relieved of his duties.
“If that sounds familiar it’s because it is, as many of these individuals share a degree of culpability in the agency’s past and current troubles. Many of them occupied leadership roles in prior city administrations and MHA,” he wrote. “Frankly, I refuse to be bullied by elected officials, influential power brokers, influence-peddling clergy, etc. Popular opinion matters not to me, but it’s the oxygen many of them thrive and survive on.”
In a statement, Stimpson called Pierce’s accusations “untrue.”
“As Mayor, I backed Mr. Pierce's appointment as MHA's executive director and have publicly supported him on numerous occasions,” the statement read. “Any claims by Mr. Pierce that the changes we've implemented are part of some effort to 'bully' or terminate him are untrue, unprofessional and disappointing."
One of the first slights Pierce spoke about during a phone interview Thursday afternoon was an idea by Stimpson to take over the housing authority in an attempt to remove it from participation in the Mobile County Personnel Board. HUD has previously told the MHA to remove itself from the Personnel Board. However, Stimpson’s plan was doomed from the start, Pierce said.
“The city was trying to take over HUD property without HUD being involved,” he said. “You can’t do anything with HUD property without HUD being involved.”
All the receivership idea would allow Stimpson to do would be to appoint leadership positions in the authority. Everyday rank and file employees would still be merit system employees and that would not solve HUD’s larger issue.
In a statement about Pierce’s allegations, Stimpson’s office said he was no longer looking at receivership as a possibility.
“We have explored multiple options to adhere and comply with the MHA's recovery agreement with HUD, which the City is a party to,” the statement reads. “Those options have included taking MHA into receivership, but that was determined not to be the best path forward some time ago.”
Pierce and the mayor’s office also disagree about the future of at least some of the property HUD owns on the city’s north side. While Pierce has received approval from HUD to stop the demolition process on a portion of the structures at both R.V. Taylor Plaza and Thomas James Place and instead renovate or rehabilitate more than 200 units for residents who wish to stay in the neighborhood, he said Stimpson would prefer to replace the affordable housing units there with a development of 80 cottages under mixed-rate rules that would only require about 30 percent to 40 percent be reserved for low-income families.
Under Pierce’s plan roughly 75 percent to 80 percent of the residents in the two complexes could stay if they chose to. That’s not the case with Stimpson’s idea, he said.
“There would be 113 fewer units if the sites were completely demolished and 80 cottages were placed there,” he said. “Twenty four of those units would go to families impacted by the demolition process.”
In the letter to Bryon, Pierce also complained about Stimpson forcing MHA board members to sign undated resignation letters.
“As a result, commissioners operate under the constant threat of being removed should their actions displease him,” Pierce wrote. “This kind of intimidation is unethical and illegal. The [Alabama] Ethics Commission will most assuredly concur.”
In the statement, Stimpson admitted to asking new appointed board members to sign undated resignation letters, but he called it an “accountability measure” implemented across all mayor-appointed boards to “ensure good governance and attendance.”
On the relationship between himself and Stimpson, Pierce said MHA and the city must continue to work together to provide affordable housing for residents, as that should be the goal for both entities.
