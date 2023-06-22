Multiple public housing properties will be changing ownership in the near future, as the Mobile Housing Authority (MHA) has agreed to sell properties along Michigan Avenue to the Mobile Airport Authority (MAA).
“We do have an agreement to sell Thomas James Place, R.V. Taylor Plaza and Frank Boykin Towers to the Mobile Airport Authority,” MHA CEO Michael Pierce said.
MAA had been eying the properties situated opposite Interstate 10 for years as it looks to relocate its commercial air service from the regional airport in west Mobile to the Brookley Aeroplex downtown.
Pierce said he could not comment on the price just yet as some of the final details are being ironed out by both parties, including the total amount of land involved in the deal, which Pierce said could check in around 320 acres.
“We agreed to an amount but they (MAA) have just concluded their survey and their surveys are slightly different than ours,” Pierce said. “We have to reach an agreement on total acreage so that amount will change.”
Pierce said all three properties were among the older facilities in the MHA inventory and as a result, significant renovations were required to bring the approximately 1,365 units up to standards.
The decision was ultimately made to forego the repairs with the idea of demolishing all three complexes and replacing them with a new, multi-family housing development on the site. However, the decision was not approved by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the properties continued to deteriorate.
Pierce said there wasn’t enough capital coming in from HUD to address all of the needs moving forward, leading to the buildings’ continued downward spiral.
“We ultimately reached a point where the units were deemed to be obsolete,” Pierce said.
Pierce said once MHA applied to HUD’s Special Application Center to demolish the property, they were approved to provide vouchers to residents as they were being forced to move through no fault of their own.
Those living at the properties at the time can receive a temporary protection voucher, which can be used for single-family residencies or multi-family residencies. The vouchers can also be applied to a new MHA unit at another public housing development.
Lagniappe reached out for comment from Mobile Airport Authority President Chris Curry for comment, but attempts were unsuccessful.
