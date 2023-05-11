Ignacio Gallardo Flores, 50

A man arrested during a theft investigation at a Mobile U-Haul dealer in November 2022 was sentenced to two years in federal custody Tuesday and will again face removal from the country a third time.

Ignacio Gallardo Flores, 50, a migrant from Mexico, was convicted in the Southern District of Alabama for illegally being in the U.S. earlier this year after pleading guilty to the charge. 

