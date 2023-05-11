A man arrested during a theft investigation at a Mobile U-Haul dealer in November 2022 was sentenced to two years in federal custody Tuesday and will again face removal from the country a third time.
Ignacio Gallardo Flores, 50, a migrant from Mexico, was convicted in the Southern District of Alabama for illegally being in the U.S. earlier this year after pleading guilty to the charge.
On Tuesday, May 9, U.S. District Judge Kristi K. DuBose sentenced Flores to two years in U.S. prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release and re-consideration for deportation from the country. He received roughly six months in credit for time served during pre-trial custody.
Flores was arrested near the Zippy Mart on Three Notch Road in Mobile on Nov. 7, 2022, after law enforcement responded to the convenience store in response to a reported theft attempt. The store is a U-Haul vendor and Flores had allegedly attempted to steal a trailer.
Flores was also arrested for attempted first-degree theft of property and second-degree theft of property. He pleaded guilty to those state charges in March.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Enforcement and Removal Operations of Mobile investigated and determined that Flores had been previously removed from the United States on two occasions. ICE also determined that Flores had been previously convicted of two felony offenses, including burglary of a building and burglary of a habitation in violation of Texas state law.
Flores’ criminal history reveals he was illegally entering the U.S. as early as 1990.
According to his U.S. criminal record, he was arrested by border patrol agents in November 1990 near the border city of McAllen, Texas. He was later convicted of illegal entry and possession of false documentation and received a 90-day sentence.
In June 2003, Flores was arrested by Texas’ Pharr Police Department for burglarizing a residence and convicted three months later in September 2009. He served a 73-day sentence in custody and was ordered to three years of community service.
A day after his state sentencing, federal authorities charged him again with illegal entry. He was quickly convicted and sentenced to a 30-day term in custody.
Roughly two years later, Flores was re-arrested in Pharr for illegally entering the U.S. in October 2005 and again received a 30-day federal sentence within days of being taken into custody.
In July 2006, Flores was arrested by Texas’ Hidalgo County Sheriff's Department again for burglarizing a home. He was convicted of a felony in September 2006, this time received a five-year sentence.
Flores was “removed” from the U.S. on two separate occasions, once in October 2005 and the other in July 2007. Both orders were issued out of Hidalgo, Texas, and Huntsville, Texas, respectively.
Following those judgments, he was transported out of the country through the Loredo, Texas Port of Entry in March 2006, and through the Brownsville, Texas Port of Entry in June 2008.
