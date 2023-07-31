Legislature redistricting final

The Alabama Legislature's final redistricting plan, as approved Friday, July 21.

Plaintiffs in the case of Allen v. Milligan that made Alabama redraw its congressional voting district map objected to the legislature’s solution, calling it an attempt to discriminate against Black voters.

“Alabama’s new congressional map ignores this court’s preliminary injunction order and instead perpetuates the Voting Rights Act (VRA) violation that was the very reason that the Legislature redrew the map,” an objection filed in a Birmingham district court on Friday reads. “Because [Senate Bill 5] does not remedy the likely Section 2 violation that this court and the Supreme Court identified, plaintiffs respectfully ask this court to enjoin the use of SB 5, direct the special master to propose a VRA-compliant map and order that map be implemented.”

Milligan plaintiff map

The Milligan plaintiffs' proposed redistricting plan

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.