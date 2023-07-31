Plaintiffs in the case of Allen v. Milligan that made Alabama redraw its congressional voting district map objected to the legislature’s solution, calling it an attempt to discriminate against Black voters.
“Alabama’s new congressional map ignores this court’s preliminary injunction order and instead perpetuates the Voting Rights Act (VRA) violation that was the very reason that the Legislature redrew the map,” an objection filed in a Birmingham district court on Friday reads. “Because [Senate Bill 5] does not remedy the likely Section 2 violation that this court and the Supreme Court identified, plaintiffs respectfully ask this court to enjoin the use of SB 5, direct the special master to propose a VRA-compliant map and order that map be implemented.”
The plan separates the Black Belt counties across two districts, with District 7 meant to be a solid Black-majority district with a Black voting age population of 50.65-percent, and District 2 meant to be an “opportunity” district where Black voters comprise 39.9-percent of the population and have the “opportunity” to elect a candidate of their choice. Mobile and Baldwin counties remain together in District 1.
Under the new plan, District 7’s Black voting age population is lowered from around 55-percent, and District 2’s Black voting age population is raised from around 30-percent.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that Alabama’s 2021 congressional map likely violated the Voting Rights Act when it split the Black Belt and had only one Black-majority district, and a federal court in Birmingham ordered the state to draw a new map in a special session. The Supreme Court identified the Black Belt as a community of interest that should be preserved at all costs in future congressional maps.
“This court’s order, which the Supreme Court affirmed, found that ‘the appropriate remedy’ in this case ‘includes either an additional majority-Black congressional district, or an additional district in which Black voters otherwise have an opportunity to elect a representative of their choice,” the objection reads. “Alabama’s new map fails to satisfy this requirement.”
The proposed District 2, specifically, does not give Black voters a chance at the ballot box, the objection reads, with analysis showing Black voters’ candidates of choice losing 100-percent of all biracial elections in that district.
Senate Bill 5 makes no mention of compliance with the Voting Rights Act, redefines communities of interest along institutional rather than ethnic lines and dedicates more pages to the Gulf Coast as a community of interest than the Black Belt, the objection reads.
“The map that Alabama enacted in [Senate Bill 5] fails this Section 2 remedial analysis for the same reasons its 2021 plan did,” the objection reads. “[Senate Bill 5] continues to violate this court’s order because nothing about the new [Congressional District 2] meaningfully increases Black voters’ electoral opportunities, nor decreases the dilution of their vote.”
Regardless of the legislature’s “ultimate purpose,” the objection reads, Senate Bill 5 “raises serious constitutional concerns due to strong evidence it was drawn with the purpose of discriminating against Black Alabamians.”
“Both this court and the Supreme Court agreed that maps plaintiffs’ presented in the preliminary injunction proceedings comply with the VRA and traditional redistricting criteria,” the objection reads. “The Legislature’s adoption of [Senate Bill 5] instead of a plan that would offer Black voters a new opportunity to elect their preferred candidate indicates that [Senate Bill 5] was passed with an intent to harm Black Alabamians in pursuit of other goals.”
Lagniappe previously reported the Milligan plaintiffs’ plan would unite Mobile with Montgomery in a new District 2 with a Black voting age population of around 50-percent, and kept District 7’s Black-majority with a voting age population of around 54.5-percent.
