The City of Foley has been growing at a rapid pace and now, the municipality could see another bump in population thanks to the passage of a bill through the state legislature.
House Bill 488, filed by Frances Holk-Jones, passed through both houses of the state legislature and was signed off by Gov. Kay Ivey, paving the way for members of the Mills community to annex into Foley.
Residents of the community will have the opportunity to vote on a referendum this summer and if approved, would be brought into Foley and the community would now benefit from various services such as police, fire and rescue and trash pickup. The date for the referendum has yet to be determined as Baldwin County Probate Judge Harry D’Olive Jr. has 30 days from the moment the bill is signed to schedule it. The vote will then be 30 to 50 days after D’Olive schedules the date.
Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich said a portion of Mills is already within the city limits, but the referendum would simply bring in another part which resides in an unincorporated area.
“This will allow the City of Foley and the residents of Mills to come into the City of Foley so that the community is united,” Hellmich said.
He said the Mills community has been very supportive of the annexation and Foley has been working with D’Olive and community members in order to set up the vote.
“We had 105 lots down there and only three said they didn’t want to come in,” Hellmich said. “The rest signed it and said they wanted to come in. They very much want to be a part of Foley.”
According to a study from the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama (PARCA), Foley’s population saw an increase of 3,000 between 2020 and 2022. That number tops the list of other cities in Baldwin County based on the study.
Hellmich said his administration is actively working to minimize the risks that often come with substantial growth for municipalities.
“All of us, myself and the council, are perfectly aware of our growth,” he said. “This just puts the numbers behind what we already knew. People realize that this is a very desirable place to live. We’re working to mitigate the growth by investing in infrastructure and our quality of life.”
