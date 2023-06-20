Foley City Hall
BY BRADY PETREE

The City of Foley has been growing at a rapid pace and now, the municipality could see another bump in population thanks to the passage of a bill through the state legislature.

House Bill 488, filed by Frances Holk-Jones, passed through both houses of the state legislature and was signed off by Gov. Kay Ivey, paving the way for members of the Mills community to annex into Foley.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

