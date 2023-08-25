Oyster management

Jason Harrmen, a biologist with Marine Resource Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, fields questions during a Aug. 24 oyster management meeting in Bayou La Batre.  

Alabama’s oyster “tongers” are expressing fears, optimism and a touch of government skepticism ahead of this year’s open season.

During a community meeting in Bayou La Batre on Thursday — known as the state’s “seafood capitol” — officials with the Marine Resources Division (MRD) of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) briefed local wild oyster harvesters on current reef population surveys, changes in conservation policies, and refresher of regulations.

Oysters

Eighty-year-old Bobby Morrison (front) and his son, Bubba, rake oysters at the the Cedar Point West Reef in south Coden.
Limestone Heron Bay

Limestone is sprayed into Heron Bay from a barge to act as cultch for oyster beds.
Heron Bay Limestone oyster reef restoration

A 77-acre plot where conservation efforts are underway to expand Heron Bay oyster reefs.
CUISINE FEATURE 1

(Photos |Courtesy of The Hangout ) The North American Oyster Showcase is the raw bar of your dreams, with oysters from all over the United States as well as Canada and Mexico.
Oyster Tongers

Oysterman Walker Degier, 63, says he's expecting "bumper" year for oysters. 

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.