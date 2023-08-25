Alabama’s oyster “tongers” are expressing fears, optimism and a touch of government skepticism ahead of this year’s open season.
During a community meeting in Bayou La Batre on Thursday — known as the state’s “seafood capitol” — officials with the Marine Resources Division (MRD) of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) briefed local wild oyster harvesters on current reef population surveys, changes in conservation policies, and refresher of regulations.
They also attempted to dispel fears of how recent reef restoration efforts could adversely impact their harvest numbers and rumors that local oyster sack sales won’t be possible.
Jason Harrmen, an ADCNR biologist, told roughly 100 commercial and private oystercatchers gathered at the Bayou La Batre Community Center that the state expects harvests to resemble last year’s results. The season is tentatively set to open Oct. 2 and could last through April 30.
Harrmen said Alabama’s seasonal oyster results remain a fraction of its historical amount. While annual harvests were recorded as high as 1.4 million pounds in the 1980s, collections over the past 15 years have all been 400,000 pounds or less. In 2007, Alabama harvested more than 700,000 pounds of oysters, before dropping to less than 100,000 in 2008.
According to reports from the state conservation office, commercial licenses sold for oyster catching increased last season from 513 in 2021-2022 to 619 during 2022-2023. The number of harvest sacks decreased from 50,020 to 44,409, respectively, which is a return to figures seen 10 years ago. There were 18 fewer days in the 2022-23 season.
“I'm expecting kind of a similar harvest to last year,” Herrman said.
Conservation efforts in Alabama oyster reefs
Harrmen is concerned about future seasons due to lagging numbers in small oysters and “spat” populations (young oysters that have just settled out or are settling onto substrate out of their planktonic stage). It takes roughly 18 months for oysters to grow to the three-inch harvestable size.
He explained, in many ways, the state’s reefs in the Mississippi Sound and Mobile Bay are still in recovery from catastrophic events over the past 20 years, including Hurricane Katrina, drops in water salinity levels, surges in predatory oyster drill snails and drought.
“We’re experiencing more fresh ebbs every year. That’s an extended freshwater period. That’s what’s really got us the last couple of years,” Harrmen said.
While the outlook on future harvestable oysters could change as officials collect more data, Harrmen said it is disappointing to see the results, but declines are not due to a lack of conservation efforts.
“You can do everything that's in your power and you still need Mother Nature to say she's okay with it,” Harrmen said.
The state has taken a number of measures in recent years to restore reefs to their historical footprint, such as dictating harvest season length, limiting daily oyster sack collections, laying out Mobile County’s reefs onto a charted system, and monitoring grids so they can close over-harvested areas and push catchers into other beds.
Other efforts have been made recently.
Private partners led by the Alabama Wildlife Federation stepped in this month to provide 6,500 tons of limestone to “replant” oyster reefs in the area.
The project was an area of concern for many tongers in attendance, who feared spaying the aggregate into the bay was covering up oyster beds right before the season opens.
“Isn’t that going to kill them?” one attendee questioned.
Harrmen said state officials helped the private group to identify the location due to the proximity to a highly productive reef. He said the material was sprayed in a separate area with a low oyster population, and the last time planting like this was done was in 2014. He said the half-million-dollar project is expected to increase success in spat attaching to the material and helping to expand oyster beds.
Some tongers questioned why the money was not used to fund small local planting projects or to pay to plant substrate with spat already growing on it.
“That makes it more expensive. You get less material in the water, which actually doesn’t allow you to get as much bang for your buck,” he said. “If you want to harvest these areas you need material to catch spat. We're trying to maximize that amount of material in the water to make your oyster harvest the best possible.”
Some changes to the 2023-24 oyster season
Some changes will be coming to this year’s season, too.
The Marine Resource Division has consolidated its reef grid, cropping out some peripheral grid blocks that were not targeted by any catchers in the recent past. They are also rolling out a harvest dashboard to provide daily updates on which areas yielded the largest amounts of oysters. It resembles the platform used by the Alabama Department of Public Health to track COVID-19 cases.
Conservation officials will also be ending Saturday catching, which the Division experienced last year in order to provide opportunities for school-aged catchers to get out on the oyster beds. Catchers will only be allowed to be out on the water Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“It ended up just being another day of harvest,” Harrmen said.
Marine Resource Division Director Scott Bannon said state officials are trying to strategically begin the season to maximize on the market for higher per-pound rates, which can fluctuate between 70 cents and $1.
“I think the market is going to be tough this year,” he said, “It’s all supply and demand and East Coast companies are doing pretty well right now.”
Bannon said delaying opening day one or two weeks could mean faster daily collections and colder temperatures can lead to heavier oysters. He said if timed correctly before Texas’ oyster season opens Nov. 1, this could mean a window of opportunity for catchers to sell at a premium.
On the other hand, low demand and low prices for oysters could lead to lower numbers of catchers on the water and lower amounts of oysters being carried to the market, he said.
Rumors: local dealers won't not buy
Local oysterman Jack Harman spoke out during the meeting, saying regardless of how promising the season may look, he is fearful he will not be able to sell sacks. He said there is a rumor local dealers will not be buying oysters this year.
“Who’s going to be buying up all my oysters?” Harman said. “I can’t find anybody who’s going to buy them. Because of the $2 sack tax, they don’t make much. I’ve been worried about that. They’re saying they’re not going to buy them. That’s what they’re saying.”
“That’s the free market design,” Bannon said, attempting to answer over interjections of others in the crowd.
“That's their business. That's their model. There will be some other dealers who will be prepared to buy those oysters,” he said.
Bannon said the state will have a finalized list of certified half-shell dealers prepared for catchers by the season's start and encouraged catchers to reach out to dealers they’ve sold to in the past to ensure they’re buying.
Harman said he has done so and doesn’t believe he’s going to be able to sell.
“I don’t know what to tell you,” Bannon said. “Go find another job.”
Another tonger spoke out from the crowd, noting the state’s tightening of daily harvest limits over the years.
“We’ve gone from 24 sacks to six sacks. I think y’all need to go find another job,” he said, then immediately exited the meeting along with others.
Bannon told Lagniappe Harman was referencing a $2 tax on oyster sacks to be paid by dealers. He said the tax has been in place for roughly 10 years.
Bannon said some of the dealers in question are facing sanctions for being behind on their back payments. If not repaid, some of them could lose their certification status.
Other tongers said local dealers have reportedly made an agreement not to buy oysters to protest the sack tax.
Despite others’ concerns. Walker Degier, 63, expressed optimism for the upcoming season. He has been harvesting oysters in Heron Bay since he was 5 years old.
“I raked over so many tiny ones [oysters] last year. It will be a bumper year this year,” he said.
For more information on Alabama oystering, interested people may visit outdooralabama.com/oysterharvest.
