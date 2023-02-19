The MLK Business and Civic Organization will debut its new look court during its parade on Lundi Gras.
The organization has had a court since its inception in 1991, but this year, the group will include kings and queens from middle school and elementary school as well.
“This is the first year for this,” organizer Shelia Powell said. “Most courts just do high school or high school and college and use little kids as pages. We wanted [little kids] to feel like they could be kings and queens.”
The new look court has been dubbed “Krewe of the Avenue” and will have its own float in the parade, Powell said.
Krewe of the Avenue royalty includes: College Queen Jailah Pickens, College King Cavail Young, High School Queen Isabel Williams, High School King James Massey Jr. Middle School Queen Kerri Brown, Middle School King Julian Bassa, Elementary School Queen Ray’Ghan McConnell and Elementary School KIng Kyler Johnson.
Monday’s parade, which starts at 3 p.m. and travels down Route D in downtown Mobile is all about African culture, MLK Business and Civic Organization President Sharon York Sanders said.
In addition to the 27 floats, the parade will consist of several brass bands and marching bands, including those from Stillman College and Tuskegee University, Sanders said. Joining the bands will be two choral groups and two dance teams, she said.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
