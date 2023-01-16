Through the drizzling rain and busy downtown Mobile streets, the 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March took center stage on Monday afternoon.
Hundreds of attendees began their march at the Dearborn YMCA and convened at Cathedral Square on what would have been King’s 94th birthday to celebrate by way of music, fellowship and speeches.
Among those who spoke to the crowd was Mobile City Council District 1 Representative Cory Penn who praised the additional majority Black district added within the city.
“It’s amazing, last year we were here, we talked about redistricting and now for the first time in the history of Mobile, we have a fourth majority Black district in the City of Mobile,” Penn said. “And hopefully the State of Alabama sees what’s happening in Mobile because right now we only have one Congressional Black district in our state when we should have two. So we have to make our voices heard by going to the polls and letting people know we are serious.”
District 2 council member William Carroll also addressed the crowd and spoke about annexation talks while iterating his hope the Black vote won’t be weakened by the process.
“One thing that Dr. King said was, ‘Don’t let them take your voice’ and right now in the City of Mobile, we’re about to take a journey of annexation,” Carroll said. “We’re about to take on a journey where possibly the city’s demographics change and in doing that, we don’t want to take our voice and dilute it to the point where our voting strength dies. But what we do want is a city that grows and prospers, so we have to take on some kind of annexation.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
