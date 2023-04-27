The Mobile Area Association of REALTORS (MAAR) is the latest local organization to voice its support for annexation, announcing so in a press release on Thursday afternoon.
According to the release, MAAR is calling on the Mobile City Council to allow for residents to vote on an annexation referendum, claiming numerous benefits could become available for the local real estate industry if passed.
“This is a significant development for the Mobile area, and we believe it will have a positive impact on the real estate industry,” MAAR Board President Charlie Plyler said. “Not passing it would risk losing out on money, housing and opportunities.”
Citing the potential for increased property values, the release states annexation will bring improved infrastructure such as better roads, utilities and public services.
The release states annexation would also attract more potential home buyers and sellers which in turn would lead to an increased amount of homes for sale and more opportunities for real estate agents. New businesses and jobs would also be brought to the area as well, the release adds.
The four proposed annexation maps would take Mobile’s total population over the 200,000 mark, which would allow for the city to qualify for additional federal funding, according to the release.
“A third-party study showed that Mobile County’s net population growth has happened outside city limits for the last six decades,” the release continues. “Failing to annex could lead to continued population loss, negatively affecting the economic and fiscal wellbeing of the city and the overall metropolitan area.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.