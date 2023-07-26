For law enforcement officers, working above and beyond the call of duty is an often unwritten-but-expected part of the job description.
There are long shifts, high-stress encounters and often dealings with disgruntled members of the public. And when officers fulfill their call and step in for public safety, they’re rewarded with a pile of paperwork. But working above and beyond the call of duty is also a means for these moderate-paying jobs to provide additional incentives and income through overtime pay.
Police departments and sheriff’s offices in Alabama bank on overtime, and carve out millions in their budgets anticipating the need to cover holes in patrol schedules, respond to emergencies and provide public safety during community events.
But how much is required to cover overtime seems to vary across agencies and even county lines.
The Birmingham Police Department with roughly 720 officers had its 2024 operating budget approved earlier this month, allowing for $3.8 million in overtime pay above its regular salary costs of $70 million. The Montgomery Police Department, with about 420 police officers, is budgeted for $2.5 million in overtime this year, while salaries are expected to cost $32 million.
A complete statewide picture of overtime spending is unclear, however, as many agencies do not readily provide overtime information.
For example, the city of Huntsville only provides its overall police personnel budget of $49.5 million in the 2023 budget, and does not offer a detailed list of expenditures. This was the case for the sheriff’s offices in Jefferson and Montgomery counties, as well as Mobile and Baldwin counties. Itemized budgets for Mobile’s and Baldwin’s sheriffs were obtained via open records requests. Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch now provides a detailed budget on the agency’s website.
A Growing, Multi-Year Trend
A review of records over the past five years shows the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has budgeted for more overtime. During a recent Mobile County Commission meeting, Commissioner Mercia Ludgood called overtime a “multi-year issue.”
In 2018, MCSO overspent its $1.68 million overtime budget by 14.4 percent, or $244,000. This trend continued through last year, when MCSO overspent its overtime budget by 42 percent ($920,609), despite the 2022 overtime budget increasing by half a million dollars to $2.16 million.
In May, a mid-year fiscal year analysis by the Mobile County Commission showed the sheriff’s office was on pace to spend $27.7 million on payroll in Fiscal Year 2023, which would be $3.7 million over its $24 million budget. Overtime spending accounted for roughly half of the estimated deficit ($1.86 million).
MCSO records show the agency anticipated this increase. Before ending his final term in office, former Sheriff Sam Cochran projected payroll expenses to be about $27 million when his administration prepared the 2022 budget. The County Commission, however, throttled that back to $24 million.
With overtime on track to exceed a 10 percent acceptable variance, Mobile County commissioners were faced with approving an amendment to their budget to account for the additional expense.
An administrative pivot by Burch in April, however, has lowered overtime spending. Burch took office in January, and these changes were implemented beginning in April, following revelations of high overtime spending and some incidents of overtime abuses.
Burch has included updating accounting standards and creating more efficient ways to manage and review overtime as part of the plan to get it under control. In 2022, overtime records show 48 Mobile County deputies earned more than $20,000 in overtime pay. Twelve of those made $50,000 or more. Two made more than $140,000.
“Since we’ve implemented the changes, I’ve also really asked people to be mindful of what they’re using for overtime and only if it’s absolutely necessary,” Burch said. “We’ve already saved hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
Between March and May, Burch was able to implement corrective actions and trim payroll spending by $280,000, reducing projections on overtime spending to $2.6 million — roughly $900,000 lower than originally feared and within the county’s acceptable threshold.
However, Burch said, there are many areas that can put demands on his agency and make overtime a necessity. He said he has about 189 deputies and 13 open positions.
“With an agency our size, that’s significant,” he said, noting the hiring process is often slow.
Burch also faces increased coverage needs. He said the city of Saraland is rolling back its 3-mile police jurisdiction beginning Jan. 1, 2024, and there are discussions going on in the Mobile City Council to roll back the police jurisdiction in West Mobile, which would require MCSO to staff more deputies. Prior to the school year ending in the spring, MCSO also has rolled out a plan to actively patrol school campuses with 12 deputies.
Burch said if MCSO cannot recruit the additional officers, they need to fill coverage areas and patrol shifts; simply not providing law enforcement coverage isn’t an option, and using overtime will be necessary.
Mobile County deputies have also been providing “indefinite” patrol support in the city of Prichard to help address crime rates. While this is mostly regular hours, Burch said, it could spill into overtime when there are major crime investigations.
Staffing shortages at Mobile Metro Jail mixed with a record-high inmate population are also creating demand for overtime.
Accounting, Accountability Issues
While overtime is overwhelmingly used to support essential and emergency operations, loose and outdated accounting standards can leave opportunities for individuals to milk the budget for premium pay.
In two specific cases at MCSO, mid-ranking deputies were able to clock very large amounts of overtime over the past several years, earning them the status of the highest-paid Mobile County employees.
Sgt. Adam Austin and former MCSO fleet manager Daniel Holifield both clocked 2,600 hours of overtime last year and each were paid in excess of $230,000 by the sheriff’s office.
Holifield earned $237,900 after he completed 2,613 hours of overtime in 2022 and earned an additional $148,900. Austin showed similar earnings, clocking over 2,475 extra hours and being paid $234,000.
Both employees have been described by officials as “workhorses” who always jumped at opportunities for extra time. Holifield has been a lead earner in overtime dating back to around 2014, when he earned $38,000 in overtime and was placed at the top of a 20-person list of high-earning county employees.
These earnings were brought to light after Holifield was arrested in May for allegedly forging sheriff’s office documents and signing over vehicles to himself that were confiscated during drug investigations. He had worked for the agency since 1998 and was forced to retire after his arrest.
Examples of these two deputies’ overtime include things like filling in supervisor shifts in Semmes prior to the city incorporating its own police department, working traffic complaints, intelligence, drone maintenance and building and cruiser fleet maintenance.
A review of time cards raised questions about some of these earnings.
In Holifield’s case, in three of his highest-earning months, there were eight dates where overtime cards showed 19 overlapping hours. In at least two cases, this included duplicate overtime cards being signed, and one instance where a supervisor’s signature was falsified.
These “discrepancies” have been handed over to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office for review by Burch’s office.
Records also indicate Holifield was potentially double dipping on overtime on the sheriff’s clock while simultaneously working outside jobs.
Holifield had permission to work uniformed security for several private businesses outside of his regular duties. This included Copart Car Auctions, St. Paul’s Episcopal School, the University of South Alabama (USA), Crawford Baptist Church, Knights of Columbus, Mary G. Montgomery High School and Budweiser-Busch Distributing Company.
Timecards obtained from USA show last September, Holifield reported working two-and-a-half hours for the university during Jo Bonner’s inauguration as president. However, he simultaneously reported working his regular daytime hours as well as overtime hours for decontaminating the sheriff’s administration building for COVID.
In addition, according to information shared by the Knights of Columbus, Holifield worked security detail at their Semmes bingo nights every Sunday, 5-9 p.m. In three months of Holifield’s timesheets, Lagniappe found 15 hours of overtime that appear to conflict with the hours recorded for MCSO overtime.
Requests for more information from the other businesses were not returned.
A number of changes have been made by Burch since April, which he expects will close the possibility of these incidents occurring.
For one, the agency is pushing forward efforts to spread overtime out among employees to ensure individual deputies are not disproportionately amassing extra hours. Burch has also introduced an electronic overtime reporting system that can track overtime as it is approved and provide detailed summaries for supervisors to review. Overtime reports were all previously handled on paper.
The MCSO accounting office is now also cross-referencing overtime hours with regular hours, which is expected to enable financial staff to flag overlapping cards if they come in.
Concerns with overtime don’t necessarily end with gaming the system, but can extend to the quality and kind of work being permitted during extra hours.
While a review of Austin’s timesheets did not return any discrepancies similar to Holifield’s, it did show Austin was making a full-time income for extra work he was overqualified for.
According to three months of timecards, Austin recorded an average of 25 hours of overtime weekly for “data entry,” an entry-level task involving entering federal court information for convicted felons on parole and where they were working.
Austin, who has been with MCSO since 2017 and holds the rank of sergeant, earned $60 per hour to do the work. Overtime is compensated at time and a half of an employee’s regular wages. Based on typical allotted hours, nearly half of Austin’s 2,475 overtime hours could have been for this data work and earned him more than $70,000 in additional pay.
In comparison, had an entry-level employee made the entries at $20 an hour, MCSO would have spent around $24,000 for the work.
MCSO officials have chalked up Austin’s data work as poor discretion from now-retired supervisors under Sheriff Sam Cochran, and Austin has been removed from those responsibilities.
In the wake of Holifield’s arrest and local reporting on overtime payments, records show Austin’s overtime has been significantly reduced. Between March and April, Austin’s monthly overtime earnings dropped from $16,000 to $3,700.
Shortages Drive MPD Over
The Mobile Police Department (MPD) has spent millions of dollars on overtime over the last two years. In 2021, MPD officers worked 117,433 hours of overtime for a total of $3.8 million. In 2022, officers worked 137,000 hours of overtime for about $4.8 million.
MPD Chief Paul Prine confirmed the department did not exceed its overtime budget during those two years and credits the usage to events, homicide investigations and employee turnover.
The biggest driver of overtime within the department is Mardi Gras, Prine said. The two-week period of parades and festivities requires officers to control traffic and crowds. MPD spends an average of $1 million during the multiple weeks of carnival season, Prine said. In 2021 and 2022, the two weeks during carnival season made up more than 20 percent of the overtime in the department.
Homicide detectives and other officers, Prine said, will work mandatory overtime, especially when they are in the middle of the case. He said the “first 48” mentality is important when it comes to investigations. Those first two days during an investigation are the most important when it comes to gathering information.
“Guys have to follow up,” Prine said. “They get a ton of leads during that time, whether it’s eyewitness statements, video surveillance. They have to get that as quickly as possible and I believe that’s why we’re so successful as an agency.”
In addition to homicide detectives, narcotics officers also routinely get a lot of overtime at the department, Prine said. In many cases, this is because narcotics officers also work late nights or early mornings and then have to come in and fill out paperwork, he said.
“Some officers have to be available to get paperwork done during daytime hours,” Prine said. “They also have to go to court on active cases. If you look at the overtime, the vast majority comes from major crimes, narcotics and vice.”
The top five earning officers made $46,785, $39,965, $37,552, $36,689 and $36,590 in 2022. The top 10 earners each made more than $30,000. This was comparable to the previous year when the top five officers made $38,357, $35,697, $35,576, $33,497 and $31,607. Only six officers made more than $30,000 in overtime that year.
The officer in 2021 and 2022 who made the most through overtime was a supervisor with narcotics named Gerald Ripple. Prine said Ripple works long hours because he has to make sure policies within the department are followed when younger officers are working in the division. Ripple is a 30-year veteran of the force, so he’s paid a higher rate than younger officers, and that impacts the total as well.
Officers working traffic detail also work many overtime hours, Prine said.
“They work every detail in the city, whether it’s Mardi Gras, a marathon or a run,” he said. “That also includes events at Ladd or the fairgrounds.”
Another driver of overtime is attrition. Prine said MPD is short about 68 officers and so outside of those mandatory overtime situations, the department relies on volunteers to work longer. Attrition is a national issue Prine attributes to a number of problems, including politics on both sides of the aisle and compensation.
“Politics matters,” Prine said. “These men and women want to come in and help the community, but when you tie the hands of law enforcement or politicians, people feel they can’t do their jobs.”
Compensation is also an issue, Prine said, as pay for officers is “low across the board.”
When it comes to approval of overtime within the department, Prine said, an officer gets his or her overtime pay approved by an immediate supervisor, as well as a division leader, which is a captain or a major. As the rank of the officer asking for overtime increases, the rank of those approving it must increase.
Sheriff Says Baldwin Reimbursed for Most Overtime
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office usually comes in under budget on enforcement for officer overtime, Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack said. But overtime for corrections officers in Baldwin County Jail, he added, sometimes sends the department over budget.
“If we have an over-budget year, it would be in corrections,” Mack, who has served as sheriff since 2006, said. “And that really rolls down to manpower and the number of slots we have filled.”
Over the last two years, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) budgeted at least $1.15 million in overtime for corrections and enforcement, with $275,000 going to each branch in 2021 and $300,000 to each branch in 2022. BCSO budgeted $430,000 for each in 2023.
Evaluating only the 20 highest-paid overtime earners during that two-year period, BCSO spent around $641,171.53 in overtime for officers, according to public records Lagniappe obtained. The department paid those 20 around $286,620 for more than 8,000 hours worked in 2021, and around $354,551.53 for more than 9,400 hours worked in 2022.
The highest amount paid to any employee during that two-year period was $26,154.17 for more than 583 hours worked beyond their usual workload. The most hours worked by any employee during that time was 700.25 hours for $21,983.05.
Mack described 2021 as “heavily influenced by COVID-19,” with overtime paid out to financial administrators for handling American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and reimbursements across two payrolls, for instance. Corrections officers working in the jail also received the most overtime during that year, being asked to stay a little longer before heading home.
“In 2022, we were coming out of COVID-19, and we were also getting into some staffing issues,” Mack said. “With the number of staff that we had, we had to institute mandatory overtime for a lot of our corrections folks.”
Those shortages extended into 2023, with 12 openings for deputies and 15 openings for corrections officers as of July. Though BCSO has already paid roughly $207,339.27 for 5,040 hours of overtime work up to the end of May, Mack said much of the overtime officers earn is reimbursed to the county from outside local and federal agencies.
When BCSO sends deputies to the coast to help Orange Beach and Gulf Shores during spring break, for example, or lends deputies to federal drug task forces, the department bills those cities and agencies for the overtime their officers incurred, he said.
“It’s costing the county overtime, but we’re getting reimbursed on that overtime,” Mack said.
Staffing challenges fueled much of BCSO’s overtime, he said. Boosting the ranks of the Summerdale Police Department (SPD) will probably cause deputy overtime “to spike” in the next quarter, according to Mack. Lagniappe previously reported the South Baldwin agency fired its police chief, Kevin Brock, earlier this month because of an outside criminal investigation. Furthermore, SPD is trying to fill five openings on its staff of 10.
“What’s happened is Summerdale is down 60 percent in their manpower,” Mack said. “We have assigned right now in Summerdale deputies working the night shift. They’re coming out late at night and working until early morning, and they’re covering the deficiency in personnel.”
Two BCSO deputies cover the day and night shifts, respectively, and a patrol lieutenant acts as “an interim chief,” making sure current Summerdale officers maintain their training and supervise the department.
“Once they get their chief in place, that administrative portion we’ll retract back,” he said. “But I anticipate, on the personnel portion, we’re going to handle that undetermined. They’re probably going to have to get back to their 60 to 70 percent staffing level before that happens.”
Filling open positions at BCSO will drive overtime down, Mack said. On Monday, seven corrections officers and two deputies joined the department. Overtime earned by working with federal agencies, he predicted, will remain significant.
Every pay period, Mack said he, BCSO’s chief deputy and two majors vet overtime submissions from across the department for accuracy and consistency. Federal dollars helping the department during the COVID-19 pandemic strengthened BCSO’s already strict overtime protocols, he said.
