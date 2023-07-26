Overtime
BY LAGNIAPPE

For law enforcement officers, working above and beyond the call of duty is an often unwritten-but-expected part of the job description. 

There are long shifts, high-stress encounters and often dealings with disgruntled members of the public. And when officers fulfill their call and step in for public safety, they’re rewarded with a pile of paperwork. But working above and beyond the call of duty is also a means for these moderate-paying jobs to provide additional incentives and income through overtime pay.

Mobile County Sheriff's Office
MCSO OT 2023
Daniel Holyfield Mugshot

Daniel E. Holifield, 49
MPD Headquarters police
baldwin county sheriff's office

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.