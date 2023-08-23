Halo Weather
While it doesn’t take much to realize just how high the temperatures outside have been over the past month or so, one aspect taking a back seat when it comes to conversations about the weather, is the lack of rainfall in Mobile and Baldwin counties.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Caitlin Baldwin said the area, while not in an official drought yet, has been “abnormally dry” for this time of year, which is a precursor to an actual drought. She said the reason behind the dry stretch can also be associated with the heat wave plaguing a large chunk of the southeast.

