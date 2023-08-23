While it doesn’t take much to realize just how high the temperatures outside have been over the past month or so, one aspect taking a back seat when it comes to conversations about the weather, is the lack of rainfall in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Caitlin Baldwin said the area, while not in an official drought yet, has been “abnormally dry” for this time of year, which is a precursor to an actual drought. She said the reason behind the dry stretch can also be associated with the heat wave plaguing a large chunk of the southeast.
“We’ve had a pretty stout upper-level ridge over much of the central and eastern U.S. and that ridge has been digging into the deep south,” Baldwin said. “That’s been suppressing a lot of the shower and thunderstorm activity that we usually see during this time of year and it’s also keeping our temperatures so hot here recently.”
According to Drought.gov, which monitors rainfall totals across the United States, the entirety of Mobile and Baldwin counties are listed as abnormally dry, with a portion of neighboring Escambia County in a moderate drought. The site also projects most of Mobile County to receive almost an inch of rain within the next seven days.
In order to determine the severity of a drought, Baldwin said experts look at temperatures, soil moisture and water levels among other factors.
Baldwin said the primary concern right now is the availability of certain resources like water in some areas, as well as an increase in unfavorable burn conditions. Earlier this month, the city of Fairhope declared a “water emergency,” restricting citizens' use. Mayor Sherry Sullivan cited soaring temperatures and frequent lawn-watering as the primary reasons for the declaration.
“Fires can ignite and spread a little bit more easily when you have conditions like these,” Baldwin said. “The heat and lack of rainfall also kind of puts a strain on some resources. We’ve seen a couple of cities try to limit the watering of grass and things like that.”
There is good news as far as the drought is concerned. While the upcoming weekend will still see temperatures soar above 100 degrees in some places, there is a higher chance for rain compared to previous weeks.
Based on the forecast for the next week, Baldwin said the upper ridge will be shifting toward the west, allowing more moisture and rainfall to make its way into a place that desperately needs it.
“It’s looking like we’ll have a little bit of a weak front that pushes in,” Baldwin said. “There’s still a lot of uncertainty with timing and everything, but with that front, we’ll likely see rain chances coming back up in the next week or so.”
