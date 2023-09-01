Despite multiple rain showers providing some much-needed relief for coastal Alabama throughout the week, it wasn’t enough to prevent the National Weather Service (NWS) from upgrading the area to a more intense drought label.
On a scale of D0 to D4, with 4 being an “exceptional” drought, almost the entirety of Mobile County and a significant portion of Baldwin County are now under D2, or severe classification.
“As expected, drought intensity has increased and is now severe over portions of southwest Alabama, including coastal Alabama,” NWS meteorologist Joe Maniscalco said. “To our west, intensity has become extreme over portions of interior southeast Mississippi.”
For the month of August, Mobile observed 2.8 inches of rain, a stark departure from the 6.6-inch average. In Dauphin Island, a record-low of 0.35 inches of precipitation fell during the month compared to the standard of 6.02 inches. Bay Minette saw only 3.1 inches, while Fairhope measurements came in at 3.8 inches for the month.
Due to the severity of the drought, summer crops have suffered while there’s been an increase in the potential for fire damage as well.
Maniscalco said the primary reason for the drought is a large ridge of high pressure that’s been sitting atop most of the southeastern U.S.
“Parched over the coastal plain has been an understatement in the term,” Maniscalco said. “The center of the ridge over the lower eastern half of the Missouri River Valley was exceptionally strong.”
However, there does seem to be some relief on the horizon, Maniscalco said.
“There are indications that the upper ridge will begin to lose its grip as we close out the month of August, which would favor a transition to better rain chances,” Maniscalco said.
