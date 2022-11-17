Dauphin Island east end beach
By Gabriel Tynes

More than $47 million in grant money from The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) is on its way to five environmental restoration projects in Mobile and Baldwin counties, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office on Thursday afternoon.

The money comes from the Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund (GEBF), a program to repair coastal ecosystems in the Gulf of Mexico after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010. Alabama has received more than $356 million from that fund to date.

