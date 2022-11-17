More than $47 million in grant money from The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) is on its way to five environmental restoration projects in Mobile and Baldwin counties, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office on Thursday afternoon.
The money comes from the Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund (GEBF), a program to repair coastal ecosystems in the Gulf of Mexico after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010. Alabama has received more than $356 million from that fund to date.
Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier told Lagniappe the roughly $26 million awarded to his town will go toward repairing erosion and creating new habitats in a mile-long stretch of the island’s East End.
“It’s a very comprehensive project and it will pay dividends in the long term,” Collier said, adding replanting native species and building up existing dunes will prevent the Gulf of Mexico from breaching the Audubon Bird Sanctuary’s freshwater ecosystem. “The island’s going to be a lot more resilient.
“It’s mainly an environmental project, but it has positive effects on private property ownership, condo property ownership and the [island’s] economy,” he added.
Leslie Gahagan, environmental director for the city of Foley, said she was excited a $2.7 million grant will send the Wolf and Sandy Creek Headwaters Restoration project into a construction phase, repairing damage to the two creeks’ stream systems caused by years of development.
“We want to get a handle on this,” she said, recalling a section of Sandy Creek turning white every time rain fell and washed clay into it, and sediment and invasive species bogging down Wolf Creek.
Native species will be replanted as invasive species are removed, and periodic water quality tests will make sure pollutants and excess sediment do not return to the creeks. Baldwin County and the nearby town of Elberta also joined Foley in repairing the watershed to its natural flow.
“It is a great regional partnership between this area to restore the watershed as a whole,” Gahagan said.
Restoring the lower Fish River watershed received $9 million. The acquisition of 113 acres of Gulf Highlands received $8.2 million and Alabama Coastal Adaptive Management received $1 million.
“These investments tell a story of significant accomplishments that will go a long way in protecting Alabama’s diverse, coastal ecosystem for decades to come,” Governor Kay Ivey said in a statement. “Whether it be our investments into maintaining the coastal reefs that support our thriving red snapper fishery, or our land conservation efforts to protect game and nongame species in places like the Perdido River Corridor, Fort Morgan Peninsula and the Grand Bay Savanna, there is no doubt Alabama has made the absolute most of these funds.”
NFWF has “acquired, conserved, restored or enhanced” approximately 9,000 acres of coastal habitats, along with 250 acres of artificial reefs and 800 acres of oyster reefs over the past 10 years, the press release reads. Alabama has received support from GEBF for 47 natural resource projects.
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools.
