Lawmakers passed a bill in June to reduce Alabama’s 4 percent tax on grocery sales starting in September. One month later, local mayors said they have either not discussed changing their own sales taxes or have no plans to consider it at all.
Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Trussville, introduced a bill that reduced grocery sales taxes on items covered by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This includes bread, dairy products, fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, snack foods and non-alcoholic drinks, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines. Foods “hot at the point of sale” are not eligible.
The statewide grocery tax on those items will be cut from 4 percent to 3 percent in September. In 2024, the tax will reduce to 2 percent if the Education Trust Fund — which financially supports Alabama’s public schools with sales tax dollars — earned 3.5 percent more money than it did the year before. If not, the tax will not be cut for another year.
Legislators gave cities and counties the power to raise or lower their own sales taxes on groceries, provided they are not higher than what they were when the bill was passed.
“Alabama Arise is thrilled that legislators listened to the people by voting unanimously for this essential policy change,” Alabama Arise Executive Director Robyn Hyden said in a statement. “This grocery tax reduction will benefit every Alabamian, and it is an important step toward righting the wrongs of our state’s upside-down tax system, which forces Alabamians with low and moderate incomes to pay a higher share of their incomes in state and local taxes than the wealthiest households.”
While she praised lawmakers for passing Garrett’s bill, Hyden said it is important to make sure cutting the grocery tax will not harm public schools going forward. She said the statewide tax collects $600 million every year for public education, about 7 percent of the fund’s 2023 budget.
Mayors in Mobile and Baldwin counties agreed, gradually cutting the statewide tax was a good move, but questioned the impact cutting their own sales taxes would have on their municipal coffers. Many city officials said cutting or reducing their locally collected grocery taxes would hamper city services.
“Cities live off of sales tax,” Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich said. “Fifty percent of our revenue in Foley comes from sales tax.”
Alabama reducing the statewide tax makes sense to him, Hellmich said, because the tax is “basically regressive.” However, removing his city’s 2 percent tax on sales would force city leaders to raise property taxes to keep Foley functioning.
Taxes on the average home in Foley would soar to roughly $3,000 per year if Foley no longer charged sales taxes, he said. He doubted people would stand for such an increase.
“I don’t have the ability to replace taxes like the state does,” Hellmich said. “Foley has no current plans to drop sales tax.”
Saraland Mayor Howard Rubenstein also said his city does not plan to reduce or eliminate the 4 percent sales tax it collects. The tax bulks up Saraland’s budget, and changing it could force the city to reduce the services it offers.
The city councils in Daphne, Fairhope and Spanish Fort have not talked about modifying city sales taxes in any meeting since the bill passed, the mayors of all three cities said.
Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune said he would not comment on whether the city would or should consider changing its 2.5 percent sales tax.
“That’s our revenue stream,” he said.
Fairhope is not totally dependent on its sales tax like other municipalities, Mayor Sherry Sullivan said. The city generates revenue from ad valorem taxes and alcohol taxes, for example, but sales tax brings in the most money.
Sullivan said the city could change its sales tax and follow the state’s example, but she did not know what the city would do if Alabama repealed the reduction.
“There’s a lot of unknowns right now,” she said. “There’s too many unknowns to really comment right now.”
Fairhope budgeted $37 million for its general fund in 2023. So far, the city has collected $5.7 million from sales taxes out of a budgeted $9.1 million, Sullivan said.
Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan did not respond to a request for comment on whether the city would consider modifying its sales tax. The city collects a 1.5 percent tax on all sales and has two special tax districts where the rate is increased. The Eastern Shore District collects 2.5 percent, while the Town Center District collects 3.95 percent.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson could not comment for this story, but a city spokesperson said Mobile is still evaluating its options. Mobile collects a 5 percent sales tax.
“Because the cities have a much greater reliance on sales taxes than the state, we would need to look more closely at how a reduction in sales taxes collected on groceries covered under SNAP would impact critical public services,” city of Mobile spokesperson Jason Johnson wrote in an emailed statement. “We are working to get better data on what that might look like, but at this point, a reduction in sales taxes on groceries hasn’t been formally discussed by the administration or members of the Mobile City Council.”
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.