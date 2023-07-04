Groceries

Franki Chamaki via unsplash

Lawmakers passed a bill in June to reduce Alabama’s 4 percent tax on grocery sales starting in September. One month later, local mayors said they have either not discussed changing their own sales taxes or have no plans to consider it at all.

Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Trussville, introduced a bill that reduced grocery sales taxes on items covered by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This includes bread, dairy products, fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, snack foods and non-alcoholic drinks, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines. Foods “hot at the point of sale” are not eligible.

