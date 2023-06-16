Mobile City Scape STOCK
Derek Keller via unsplash

The idea that Baldwin County and the city of Mobile could no longer share a voice in congress after the Supreme Court’s ruling in Allen v. Milligan seems unlikely, one expert said, but that does not mean it wouldn’t happen.

“I don’t think you’ll see Baldwin and Mobile split,” Thomas Shaw, Ph.D., an associate professor of political science at the University of South Alabama, said. “That's not my impression because, in addition to race, the Supreme Court often in their previous precedents about cases related to the Voting Rights Act and to districting they have also suggested that common community factors are an important aspect as well.”

Alabama Congressional Maps

The Alabama Congressional map drawn in 2021
Alabama Democratic Conference Map

The Alabama Democratic Conference's (ADC) proposed redistricting map.
New congressional maps

Possible congressional maps for redistricting Alabama following the Supreme Court's ruling in Allen v. Milligan.

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He loves Mobile Bay's unique culture, and enjoys hearing and writing the stories of the people who call it home.

