The idea that Baldwin County and the city of Mobile could no longer share a voice in congress after the Supreme Court’s ruling in Allen v. Milligan seems unlikely, one expert said, but that does not mean it wouldn’t happen.
“I don’t think you’ll see Baldwin and Mobile split,” Thomas Shaw, Ph.D., an associate professor of political science at the University of South Alabama, said. “That's not my impression because, in addition to race, the Supreme Court often in their previous precedents about cases related to the Voting Rights Act and to districting they have also suggested that common community factors are an important aspect as well.”
Lagniappe previously reported that five justices on the nation’s highest court agreed with a panel of three federal judges in Birmingham that Alabama should redraw its congressional district map to include two majority-minority voting districts.
Chief Justice John Roberts and associate justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh and Sonia Sotomayor agreed with the lower court that Alabama may have violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act when it drew one majority-Black district in 2021, while Samuel A. Alito Jr., Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas dissented.
Drawing from the U.S. Constitution’s 15th Amendment, Section 2 prohibits governments from denying or restricting a person’s right to vote along racial lines.
Thomas nodded to Mobile and Baldwin counties in his dissenting opinion, calling it “a cohesive political unit” and “the sort of community of interest that the Alabama Legislature might reasonably think a congressional district should be built around.”
Writing the majority opinion, Roberts wrote the proposed maps separating the Gulf Coast counties would still be “reasonably configured” because the Black Belt counties and their community of interest would be unified.
“I think most people these days see Baldwin and Mobile county pretty well united in terms of common factors, the threat of hurricanes, emergency management response, a lot of similar issues by virtue of us being coastal counties and those kinds of things,” Shaw said. “I’m not as concerned about the threat to Baldwin and Mobile being split necessarily, which is not to say it can't happen, but I dont think it's likely.”
At the same time, Mobile features prominently in the maps plaintiffs Evan Milligan, Khadidah Stone and others proposed to the court, and in the plans emerging after the ruling as people around the state wonder how the redrawing process will proceed.
Joe Reed, the chairman of the Alabama Democratic Conference [ADC], previously described the map the conference plans to submit to lawmakers for approval as the “gold standard.” In it, the city of Mobile joins Montgomery and some of the central Black Belt counties in a redrawn District 1, while the rest of Mobile and Baldwin counties join Covington, Escambia and other Wiregrass counties in a redrawn District 2.
“No county should be split unless there is compelling interest on the part of the state for splitting it, and the compelling interest on the part of the state for Mobile is to preserve all these little counties,” Reed said.
If the city of Mobile were to be part of a new district with Alabama’s capital city, Shaw said Democratic politics in the Azalea City could be strengthened. More Black and liberal candidates would seek political office at the local level because of the possibility of attaining a higher Congressional office, he predicted.
Breaking down Birmingham into another congressional district may dilute the Black majority in that city, Shaw said, so the only other option could be to carve up Mobile in some way.
Baldwin County would continue supporting Republican candidates if it joined a district with southeastern Alabama counties, he said. Though socioeconomic differences exist between the Gulf Coast and the Wiregrass, Shaw said they could unite around national talking points.
“If Mobile gets pulled into a different district, the areas outside of Mobile city and Baldwin County would probably shoot up to being a stronger Republican red than they currently are given the dilution from the city of Mobile,” he said.
The leaders of local Democratic and Republican party chapters expressed divided views on the possible separation of Baldwin and Mobile counties.
“I think if you look at the voting patterns, the city of Mobile’s voting patterns are in fact quite different from some parts of the rest of Mobile County and Baldwin County,” Mobile County Democratic Party Chairman Ben Harris said. “I think if the court is looking to create a community of interest with this new district, then the one - I've seen that map - that has Mobile in it like that, I think that is a very viable alternative and it is one that would present opportunities for political engagement with folks who may not have been felt as heard in the political system down here as they would like to be.”
To Alec Barnett, Jr., the chairman of the ADC’s Baldwin County chapter, splitting Mobile and Baldwin counties “doesn’t sound right” to him.
“Why would you go away to Montgomery and put Mobile there when you got Mobile and Baldwin neck and neck here,” he said. “It makes no sense.”
Barnett said he thinks Democratic candidates could compete if the district were redrawn without the city of Mobile, but they could lose a significant portion of voters when the city leaves.
“We do need representation in Baldwin County [by] someone of color,” he said. “We need our voices heard as well.”
Baldwin County Republican Party Vice Chairman Patrick McWilliams said Mobile and Baldwin counties need a voice in Congress advocating for their needs, and a “socioeconomic disaster” would result if the two no longer shared a district.
McWilliams agreed with U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl, R-Mobile, Republicans could sweep the state with the majority Black populations lowered to just above 50 percent.
Shaw predicted the two new districts would be occupied by a “moderate” Democrat and a “weak” Democrat, with the remaining five districts held by “only moderate or strong” Republicans.
Though he said he did not know how Carl would fare against U.S. Rep. Barry Moore, R-Enterprise, if Baldwin County joined Moore’s district, Shaw predicted U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Birmingham, could keep her seat even if the Black majority in her district – which currently includes most of the Black belt, Birmingham, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa – decreased.
“They’ve gotta keep that one, so I would probably think she is going to end up being safe,” he said. “She may not be as safe as she currently is.”
Though no one from Gov. Kay Ivey’s office nor Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen’s office returned a request for comment about the state’s next steps, Shaw predicted the legislature will try to keep the districts as close to where they currently are as possible.
“It's going to depend on what they end up doing between Birmingham, Montgomery and Mobile,” he said.
