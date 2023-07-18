Stimpson Annexation
BY BRADY PETREE

When Danny Patterson first moved from Atlanta more than three decades ago, he believed his home was within the city limits of Mobile. It wasn’t until Tuesday evening, some 37 years later, when he officially became a Mobilian.

Patterson, who worked for IBM at the time, was told he had to live close to an airport for work. West Mobile seemed like a logical area in which to move.

Danny Patterson annexation

Danny Patterson
Stimpson Annexation

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.