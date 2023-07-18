When Danny Patterson first moved from Atlanta more than three decades ago, he believed his home was within the city limits of Mobile. It wasn’t until Tuesday evening, some 37 years later, when he officially became a Mobilian.
Patterson, who worked for IBM at the time, was told he had to live close to an airport for work. West Mobile seemed like a logical area in which to move.
“My realtor never left West Mobile,” Patterson said.
Patterson's home became part of the city when the so-called Cottage Hill corridor voted overwhelmingly to approve an annexation referendum Tueday. The area around Cottage Hill and Schillinger roads was joined by King’s Branch and Orchard Estates as places that approved the referendum. Voters in the so-called Airport Boulevard Corridor overwhelmingly defeated the referendum
“After five years of this, I feel good,” Patterson said, referring to his and others attempts to push an annexation vote. “We got three-fourths.”
At an election party at Kraver’s Seafood off of Schillinger Road, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson called it an “exciting night for the future” of the city.
“I first want to thank all the residents in the King’s Branch, Orchard and Cottage Hill corridors,” he said. “Thank y’all so much for the vote. I assure you that the people here — we are excited for the opportunity to serve you. The decision and the trust that you put in us becomes part of our city and we are proud to claim you as Mobilians.”
Stimpson thanked his staff and others who fought for annexation, including members of the West Mobile Annexation Committee.
“It was in 2019, with their encouragement, that they said ‘Mayor please don’t give up on us, we want to be a part of Mobile,’” Stimpson said. “They have worked tirelessly for at least five years trying to make sure we had this opportunity to do this.”
Patterson's Cottage Hill Corridor voted in favor of annexation 1,933 to 1,166. King’s Branch voted in favor by 60 votes, 295 to 235. Orchard Estates approved the measure by a vote of 46 to 25. The Airport Boulevard Corridor defeated the referendum by a vote of 862 to 431.
Freddy Wheeler, a Cottage Hill Corridor resident who had also pushed for annexation for a number of years, was relieved.
“I feel vindicated,” he said. “It shows the effort to educate people, fight for a referendum and going out to talk to people, works.”
The vote means Mobile has become the state’s second largest city, only behind Huntsville. The city officially has a population of more than 200,000. The growth is important because it makes Mobile a mid-sized city in the eyes of the federal government and could give it better opportunities to secure grants than when it was considered a small municipality.
The move also secures city police and fire coverage in areas that had previously been part of the city’s police jurisdiction.
District 5 Councilman Joel Daves has said he plans to push his colleagues to study the impact to the city’s budget of pulling back the police jurisdiction and no longer offering services to those outside the city limits.
Del Sawyer, chairman of the West Mobile Annexation Committee, thanked members of the group for their efforts.
“The thing I’m most proud of is our annexation committee team,” he said. “We’ve built the best relationships with the best men and women in Mobile, Alabama on our team over this four-year period.”
Next up for Sawyer is helping those who voted “no,” with the steps to build what’s next.
“Our committee has been prepared all along for those that don’t want to come in, we’re prepared to help them find direction in the next thing,” Sawyer said. “That’s going to be to create a fire district and that’s going to be either through a contract service or [to] start a volunteer service but there’s no future in volunteer service.”
