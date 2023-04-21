Kartarius Dewan Johnson

Kartarius Dewan Johnson, 42, of Mobile, was convicted earlier this month on federal fraud and identity theft charges.

It took just 20 minutes for a federal jury to convict a Mobile luxury chauffeur business owner for attempting to defraud various banks and individuals of more than $8 million, including loans, high-end vehicles and prime real estate.

Kartarius Dewan Johnson, 42, also known as Tareeq Akhil Anad, was found guilty April 12 on all charges following a three-day trial earlier in the Southern District of Alabama. The charges included wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and making false statements to the Small Business Administration (SBA) and Social Security Administration (SSA). He chose to represent himself in the trial.

