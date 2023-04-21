It took just 20 minutes for a federal jury to convict a Mobile luxury chauffeur business owner for attempting to defraud various banks and individuals of more than $8 million, including loans, high-end vehicles and prime real estate.
Kartarius Dewan Johnson, 42, also known as Tareeq Akhil Anad, was found guilty April 12 on all charges following a three-day trial earlier in the Southern District of Alabama. The charges included wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and making false statements to the Small Business Administration (SBA) and Social Security Administration (SSA). He chose to represent himself in the trial.
According to state business records, Johnson is the owner of Lap of Luxury chauffeur services in Mobile. The business’ promotional material on social media includes the slogan “The Luxury Lifestyle Architects.” Johnson was indicted in March 2021 and arrested days later in Houston, Texas.
According to a press release by U.S. District Attorney Sean P. Costello, between March 2020 and January 2021, Johnson attempted to defraud others of property and money worth over $8 million using false documentation. This included car dealerships in Mobile, Beverly Hills, California, and Scottsdale, Arizona, to purchase Rolls-Royce and Mercedes-Benz vehicles. He also signed a purchase agreement for a $4 million bayfront home in Daphne, Alabama.
The jury examined bank records confirming Johnson lacked the funds to legitimately purchase the items he sought. Johnson also attempted to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 relief funds from the SBA and lied to the SSA about his U.S. citizenship while applying for a new Social Security card, claiming membership in a fictitious, non-federally recognized tribe.
In order to secure financing and financial aid, Johnson used Social Security numbers belonging to two deceased individuals. Records also show between 2015-18, Johnson wrongfully received over $800,000 in federal tax credits for supposed biodiesel fuel usage. He spent the money on personal expenses, such as a private jet membership, clothing, jewelry, cars, vacations and child support payments. Johnson also violated the federal wire fraud statute during this scheme by mailing fraudulent checks and sending emails to financial institutions and individuals.
U.S. prosecutors also linked Johnson to the “sovereign citizens”, a loosely affiliated group that generally rejects the authority of the U.S. government and believes they are exempt from federal, state or local laws. The FBI describes the group as “anti-government extremists.”
The jury reached a unanimous verdict in under twenty minutes. Johnson's sentencing is set for July 2023 before United States District Judge Terry F. Moorer. He faces mandatory two-year prison sentences for his aggravated identity theft convictions.
Additionally, he faces up to 20 years in prison for each wire fraud conviction, up to 30 years for making false statements to the SBA, and up to five years for making false statements to the SSA. Court records state any property associated with the crimes is liable to government seizure, and Johnson could be handled with penalties of up to $1 million.
Johnson’s previous criminal history is unclear. His full name appears in February 2021 meeting minutes for the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, where he was seeking a pardon. It was denied. The state’s court database lists no criminal case files under his name.
Costello said the verdict reinforces South Alabama’s determination to hold criminals accountable for their greed and said it should be a warning for others.
“Working with our partners in law enforcement, we will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute anyone who victimizes innocent individuals, businesses and taxpayers to line their own pockets,” Costello said.
FBI Special Agent Paul W. Brown who supervises the Mobile Field Office said Johnson’s preying on financial programs damages them and takes resources away from those with legitimate needs.
“The fraudulent behavior, in this case, will make it difficult for true victims to get assistance in the future and should be dealt with harshly,” he said.
