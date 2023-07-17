Court documents state, that among other things, the man used two dead relatives’ Social Security numbers to obtain pandemic-relief financing and falsified numerous documents to obtain luxury goods, including a Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz and a $4 million bayfront home.
On Thursday, July 13, Kartarius Dewan Johnson, 42, also known as Tareeq Akhil Anad, received a 19-year sentence from U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer. Johnson was convicted of aggravated identity theft and lying to the Small Business Administration and Social Security Administration during a three-day trial in April, where he appeared pro se. A jury came to their guilty verdict in just 20 minutes.
Following his time in custody, Johnson will be subject to five years of supervised release where he will be required to undergo drug testing and treatment, receive mental health treatment and be under credit restrictions.
Johnson owns Lap of Luxury chauffeur services in Mobile, according to state business records. He was initially indicted on the charges in March 2021 and arrested later in Houston, Texas.
Sources familiar with Johnson said he was an upright, driven individual from a good family. However, they believe the tragic death of his 5-year-old son, Kamden Dewan Johnson, in August 2017, sent him into a downward spiral.
Johnson’s child was found dead in a driveway after daycare worker Valerie Patterson dumped his body. He had died after being left in a hot van. Patterson was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison on manslaughter charges in February 2022.
During his April trial, prosecutors presented evidence Johnson had committed as much as $8 million in fraud between March 2020 and January 2021 by filing fraudulent documents claiming he had access to more capital than he did. Victims included car dealerships in Mobile, Beverly Hills, California, and Scottsdale, Arizona, where he was able to obtain high-end vehicles. He also was able to enter into a purchase agreement for a $4 million bayfront home in Daphne. Court records state any property associated with the crimes is liable for government seizure
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson used Social Security numbers belonging to dead relatives while attempting to obtain relief funds and claimed membership in a “fictitious tribe” when applying for a new social security number.
Additionally, an investigation revealed between 2015 and 2018, Johnson was able to obtain $800,000 in federal tax credits for his business by claiming to be using biofuel. Records show he used those funds on personal expenses, a private jet membership, clothing, jewelry, cars, vacations and child support.
During trial, U.S. prosecutors linked Johnson to the “sovereign citizens," a loosely affiliated group that generally rejects the authority of the U.S. government and believes they are exempt from federal, state or local laws. The FBI describes the group as “anti-government extremists.”
