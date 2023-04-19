More organizations and entities continue to voice their opinions and beliefs both for and in opposition to annexation as the Mobile City Council ponders whether to move forward with regards to expansion of the municipality's borders.
According to a press release, the Mobile Chamber announced its support for annexation and requested the members of the City Council to allow for a referendum vote to occur.
“Our future is dependent on a strong, vibrant and expanding city,” Chamber President and CEO Bradley Byrne said in the release. “We only need to look to Birmingham to know what our future holds if we don’t grow through annexation.”
“Growing the city through annexation would benefit our entire region and solidify Mobile’s significance as the economic engine of southwest Alabama and the entire Gulf Coast region,” Byrne added.
The release states the Chamber’s Board of Directors voted to adopt a resolution in support of annexation and cited Mobile’s “declining” population from 2010-2020, bringing its status as Alabama’s second-largest city down to the fourth-largest. While the population numbers within the current city limits decreased, the Chamber pointed out the increase in population for the areas under consideration for annexation.
As annexation currently stands, the Mobile City Council is considering four plans, each with its own benefits and increase in population. The Chamber believes Plan A is the one the council should be leaning towards if the city truly wants to reap all of the economic benefits.
The release states the City of Birmingham received $142 million in Covid relief funds compared to the $52 million Mobile received due to its population being under the 200,000 population threshold.
“While each of the four proposed annexation areas brings Mobile’s overall population above the 200,000 threshold, Study Area A provides the most cushion with each of the other three study areas leaving Mobile under 200,000 in one to five years based on population trends,” the release reads.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
A validation study by PFM found that the city could bring in $105.7 million more than it spends if it annexes a portion of West Mobile into its city limits. Currently, Mayor Sandy Stimpson's office has proposed four maps that each alter the city's population in different ways.
While all the maps increase the population above 200,000, Map A brings in the most people, but also brings the city's Black voting-age population nearly level with the White voting-age population. Map B brings in fewer residents, but impacts the Black majority less. The same can be said for Map C. Map D would have the least significant impact on the Black majority, but would also result in the city's population declining below 200,000 by 2030.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.