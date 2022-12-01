While Mobile employers said finding and keeping good employees will be the biggest challenge they face in the new year, Mobile Chamber President and CEO Bradley Byrne was confident the organization will help sustain what he called “the most dynamic economy on the Gulf Coast.”
The announcement came at the Mobile Chamber’s 8th Annual State of the Economy breakfast on Thursday morning, when the chamber published the results of an economic outlook survey expressing the thoughts of 321 Mobile area business leaders on their businesses’ performance in 2022 and how they feel about 2023.
“According to respondents, almost 50 percent indicated their company saw an increase or significant increase in sales during 2022,” Byrne told the audience at the Battle House Hotel. “When it came to profits, responses were almost identical to sales for 2022.”
He said the companies who participated were optimistic they will see better returns in both areas by the same time next year. At the same time, 28 percent were concerned about whether new, talented workers will come their way.
To answer a question that carries with it issues of affordable housing and overall quality of life, Byrne said the chamber created the Mobile Area Workforce Alliance, a group of local public school systems and colleges who will work with the chamber to “make sure that [workers] have the education and skills they need to do the jobs that we’re creating.”
As a member of the alliance, Bishop State Community College President Olivier Charles said the college likes to be part of the chamber’s efforts recruiting companies to the area.
“We want them to be able to say Mobile has a thriving community college that can essentially meet the needs of any company, any industry,” Charles said. “We can pivot our programs to make sure we can feed them a good workforce and also train their incumbent workforce as well.”
Bishop State recently opened an 80,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing center to train students who will be part of that next generation of workers in six different programs that end in high-wage, high-demand jobs, he said.
With 90 percent of students staying in Mobile after graduation, Charles said the college’s programs train students to meet employers’ expectations and resemble working life to make an easier transition.
The chamber will also send out a new campaign to attract people from across the country to the Port City. “More to Mobile” will sell living and working in the city to Americans who are thinking about making a move.
“We think if someone shows up here one time we got 'em,” Byrne said, “But we have to get them here because we are growing so very, very fast that we can’t do it with the population we got.”
Byrne said there must also be more “attainable housing” available in Mobile County to meet the influx of new people. By that, he means residences for sale in the price range of $125,000 to $175,000. Having much of Mobile’s workforce living in Baldwin County, Byrne said, is not sustainable.
“We’re going to be working with [local homebuilders and real estate groups] to try and find out what they need in order to build more stock for us and our people in Mobile,” he said. “It’s hard to find houses, particularly new houses, in that price range, because it's so difficult to build houses these days. So we have to work with the homebuilders community to figure out what they need, what kind of support they need to build houses at that price point.”
Even though the morning’s keynote speaker, Annie Baxter of Americas Consulting, said the nation could face a brief recession in 2023, Byrne said Mobile cannot wait for the national economy to improve, now is the time to answer these concerns.
“We don’t have that luxury; we’re growing too fast,” he said. “Airbus needs another thousand people. Austal needs another 1,200 people. The [Novelis] plant in Bay Minette, that's another thousand people.”
Mobile is about as “recession-proof” as it can be right now, Byrne said, with the fastest-growing container port in the nation and Airbus set to be the world’s fourth-largest producer of commercial airplanes.
“Mobile’s got so much momentum going on, we may not even feel it here,” he said.
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
