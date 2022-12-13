Sarah McCoy, who suffers from chronic pain, has asked her friends to stop asking how she’s doing because the answer is always too depressing.
“I don’t want to tell them I feel like living hell all the time,” she said.
McCoy is one of the thousands of people who have turned to pain management physicians for relief, but she has had trouble finding a regimen that worked. Although she said she’s avoided stronger drugs or alcohol, the thought of suicide has crossed her mind.
“I’ve been in so much pain that I’ve wondered if life is worth living,” she said.
McCoy and others came to the Mobile City Council on Tuesday to advocate for medical cannabis dispensaries to help those in her position. She told councilors there are thousands of folks in Mobile who suffer from chronic pain or other ailments listed as eligible to receive a medical cannabis prescription filled by a dispensary.
“I’m asking that the council help me and thousands of other Mobilians to live out the rest of our days, weeks, years of our lives in comfort,” she said. “Don’t make us drive to other municipalities.”
Unlike other state laws, the legislation legalizing cannabis for medical use allowed municipalities to opt-in to permit dispensaries. Many nearby municipalities, including Foley, Daphne, Spanish Fort and Loxley, have approved similar measures. Only Fairhope has voted them down to this point.
Following a more than two-hour debate on the subject where councilors heard from McCoy and others both for and against allowing the dispensaries, members voted 5-2 to approve them within the city limits. Only District 6 Councilman Scott Jones and District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds voted against allowing the dispensaries.
Those opposed to the dispensaries questioned enforcement of the law, questioned whether cannabis was medically necessary and argued the plant or a derivative of the plant can be found in synthetic pharmaceuticals.
Dr. Madeline Blancher, a Mobile pediatrician, called marijuana a “gateway drug” and argued no evidence-based studies indicate medical marijuana works. She also cited a study from 25 years ago discussing the indirect impacts of marijuana use on children. Marijuana use by parents, she said, led to a greater possibility of neglect and abuse of children.
Pete Riehm spoke to the council in opposition to dispensaries. He didn’t question the medical need but did question why the state isn’t working with pharmacies to distribute the medication. He believes the push for dispensaries is a way to move the state toward legal, recreational use of cannabis.
“I ask the council to think about that,” he said.
Mobile County Public School System Commissioner Johnny Hatcher sent a letter to councilors and Mayor Sandy Stimpson asking the body to vote down dispensaries. In the letter, he argued the drug has negative impacts on school-aged children.
“Our communities are facing many challenges to include an infestation of drugs and violence,” Hatcher wrote. “These challenges are having a significant impact on our youth and collectively our schools. Therefore, I have grave concerns as it relates to endorsing dispensaries within our community.”
While Jones has for weeks questioned how the state law will be enforced and has brought up safety concerns, he and Reynolds raised concerns about zoning on Tuesday. Specifically, Jones and Reynolds both wanted to see the city do more to protect neighborhoods from dispensaries opening up nearby.
As it stands right now, dispensaries would be allowed to operate in many commercial zones and would be treated like pharmacies. Unlike pharmacies, dispensaries could not be located within 1,000 feet of schools or churches.
Jones argued children coming home from school walk farther than 1,000 feet and could pass by a dispensary. He also argued a dispensary could be placed in many of the strip malls surrounding the 38 neighborhoods in District 6.
The state medical cannabis law only allows 37 dispensaries statewide, but Jones argued there could be more allowed at a later date.
Reynolds noted the state law requires dispensaries to follow strict parking and security standards, which the city’s zoning code may not plan for. He called it “unfair” to dispensary owners who will have until the end of December to submit plans to the state to then have the city come back and change the rules on them.
Reynolds’ request to delay a vote on the dispensaries until February led to an unprecedented situation at the regular meeting. City Clerk Lisa Carroll-Lambert called for action on the dispensary ordinance on the agenda. District 5 Councilman Joel Daves moved it to a vote and it was seconded. Reynolds asked that the vote be delayed until Valentine’s Day and Jones seconded that motion.
The action meant two motions were awaiting a vote at the same time, something District 2 Councilman William Carroll said wasn’t allowed by Robert’s Rules of Order. After a back and forth between the councilors, Council President C.J. Small asked for a five-minute break to sort it out.
When councilors came back from the break, Daves withdrew his motion to vote on the dispensary ordinance and allowed Reynolds to move to hold over the vote. Reynolds’ motion failed with only two councilors in favor. The vote on the dispensary ordinance followed.
